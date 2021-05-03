TFT Reach

Big Ticket to announce winner of April 2021 raffle series tonight, May 3

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

It is that time of the month again, only a few hours before the Big Ticket live draw, are you ready to see who are crowned as the next Big Ticket winners?

Big Ticket will introduce you to the world’s newest millionaires. But that’s not all, be prepared to be thrilled with lots of fresh additions, surprises, and excitement. Set a reminder to tune in live on our Facebook and YouTube channels tonight.

Join us live on the 3rd of May

Timing: 5:00pm UAE time
Watch on Facebook (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi) and YouTube (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi)

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bigticketauh

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Website: www.bigticket.ae

Help Desk Contacts

Mob: 02 201 9244

E-mail: [email protected]

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipina bags $5,000 cash prize from Al Fardan Exchange’s weekly ‘Ramadan with Al Fardan’ draw

4 hours ago

Unbeatable Ramadan offers, deals and new stores on NowNow, noon.com’s on-demand app

8 hours ago

Cebu Pacific treats OFWs with Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED 400 to mark the occasion of Philippine Labor Day

2 days ago

Big Ticket launches ‘The Fantastic 15 million’ this May 2021

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button