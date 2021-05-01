TFT Reach

Big Ticket launches ‘The Fantastic 15 million’ this May 2021

As Big Ticket continuously aims to bring you closer to your Big Dreams, we are surprising our customers again this May as we plan on making not one but Two Millionaires. All our prizes are guaranteed, we give aware our cash and Dream Car prizes every month, no roll overs.

The Fantastic 15 Million is back! Only this time the 2nd prize is a whopping AED 1 Million.  In addition to the two millionaire prizes, Big Ticket will also be give giving away 6 extra cash prizes. As always, our main goal is to change lives and turn dreams into reality. Along with the Big Ticket cash promotion, you could also drive away in a superb Jeep Grand Cherokee during the Big Ticket series 228 live draw taking place on 3rd June.

Stay tuned to our social media platforms and keep your notifications button on to get updates on all the Big Ticket activities throughout the month of May. Hurry and grab your Big Ticket now! The price of a Big Ticket is AED 500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, we’ll give you a third absolutely free. The Big Ticket Dream Car ticket is AED 150 inclusive of VAT. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or online on our website www.bigticket.ae. Make it a date to purchase your Big Ticket this month and stand a chance of becoming a millionaire.

Below is the list of prizes for The Fantastic 15 Million promotion in April:

GRAND PRIZE  AED 15 000 000
2nd PRIZES  AED 1 000 000
3rd PRIZE  AED 100 000
4th PRIZE  AED 90 000
5th PRIZE  AED 80 000
6th PRIZE AED 70 000
7th PRIZE AED 60 000
8th PRIZE AED 50 000

Remember we have various activities happening within Big Ticket both in store and online; if you are travelling via Abu Dhabi International airport all travelling passengers can stand a chance to win free Big Tickets to the June 3rd Draw. There will be Lifesize cutouts of Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra in Terminal 1. Passengers have to click a selfie with the cutouts and tag the Big Ticket official page with #BigTicketAbuDhabi to enter the draw. 1 lucky winner will win 1 free ticket to the 3rd June Draw.

