Remit and win $500 with Al Fardan Exchange

Filipinos are known to be one of the top remitters in the UAE, with the Philippines ranking on the second spot in terms of receiving countries according to data from the Central Bank of the UAE as of 2020.

This time, Filipinos can not only provide for their families back home, they can also get a chance to win back the money they sent with Al Fardan Exchange’s ongoing Facebook competition promo!

Al Fardan Exchange is planning to give away $500 US dollars (AED 1,836.50) to one lucky winner who remits through their nearest Al Fardan Exchange.

Here’s the complete list of mechanics:

– Send money to your loved ones in the Philipines through Al Fardan Exchange

– Send your Proof of transactions/Reciept on their official Whatsapp number (+971 56 667 7988)

– Like and follow the Al Fardan Exchange Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/alfardanuae)

– Share this post to your friends and family (Be sure that your post is set to public) together with the hashtags: #RamadanWithAlFardan #SendWinCelebrate

– Tag three friends at the Facebook competition post: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/posts/3894843880622878

This Facebook competition is for Filipino UAE residents only.

This competition is also part of Al Fardan Exchange’s ongoing ‘Ramadan with Al Fardan’ promo, as the exchange house’s way of thanking their customers who continuously support their families in their home countries by sending remittances.

One lucky winner can get to win up to $50,000* with Al Fardan’s Mega Prize at the end of the raffle period.

For the complete list of mechanics, prizes, and draw dates, visit: https://www.alfardanexchange.com/ramadan-2021

Al Fardan Exchange has over 70 branches across the UAE. To find the nearest branch for your convenience, visit: https://alfardanexchange.com/branches/all