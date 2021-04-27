Show your moves on the dance floor with Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge!

Filipinos in the UAE who have a talent for dancing can now show their impressive moves on the dance floor with Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge!

Similar to challenges you see on TikTok and social media, Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge features simple yet groovy moves for you to follow.

Each month, Big Ticket will select several dancers who submit their videos to be featured on their Facebook page with a massive audience of hundreds of thousands of UAE residents.

Those whose moves shine above the rest will get selected to perform live on the actual Big Ticket stage during their monthly grand draw!

Here are two easy steps to join Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge:

– Follow the ‘Bombastic’ Dance Steps posted on Big Ticket’s Facebook or Instagram pages and record your video

– Share and send your video through a private message on Big Ticket’s Facebook or Instagram page

Big Ticket’s monthly draws attract millions of raffle hopefuls in the UAE and around the Arabian Gulf who wish to get a chance to win millions of dirhams Their April 2021 draw, for instance, will award three millionaires with AED 1million for 3rd prize, AED3 million for 2nd prize and huge pot money of AED 12 million for the grand prize!

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/bigticketauh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact Big Ticket on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone: 02 2019 244