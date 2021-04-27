TFT Reach

Show your moves on the dance floor with Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Filipinos in the UAE who have a talent for dancing can now show their impressive moves on the dance floor with Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge!

Similar to challenges you see on TikTok and social media, Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge features simple yet groovy moves for you to follow.

Each month, Big Ticket will select several dancers who submit their videos to be featured on their Facebook page with a massive audience of hundreds of thousands of UAE residents.

Those whose moves shine above the rest will get selected to perform live on the actual Big Ticket stage during their monthly grand draw!

Here are two easy steps to join Big Ticket’s ‘Bombastic’ Dance Challenge:

– Follow the ‘Bombastic’ Dance Steps posted on Big Ticket’s Facebook or Instagram pages and record your video

– Share and send your video through a private message on Big Ticket’s Facebook or Instagram page

Big Ticket’s monthly draws attract millions of raffle hopefuls in the UAE and around the Arabian Gulf who wish to get a chance to win millions of dirhams Their April 2021 draw, for instance, will award three millionaires with AED 1million for 3rd prize, AED3 million for 2nd prize and huge pot money of AED 12 million for the grand prize!

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/bigticketauh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact  Big Ticket on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone: 02 2019 244

 

 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cebu Pacific launches special month-end seat sale on Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED79

10 hours ago

Cebu Pacific: Enabling dreams to take flight

18 hours ago

Emirates, Dubai Health Authority go fully paperless on verification of COVID-19 tests, vaccination records

2 days ago

TOMS to launch one-day pre-owned shoe recycling initiative this April 23 at Dubai Mall

6 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button