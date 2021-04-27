Cebu Pacific launches special month-end seat sale on Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED79

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, is offering a special month-end seat sale on its Dubai to Manila flights, with one-way base fare up for grabs for as low as AED79.



Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can book their flights to the Philippines from April 27 to 30, with travel dates between December 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

Travelling between these months is a great opportunity to visit the country’s finest tourist spots. While the UAE experiences the winter chill during this period, temperatures hit the right spot of warmth and comfort in the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific also offers daily flights from Dubai to Manila and return flight frequencies have been increased to five flights weekly.

In addition, the carrier recently announced its permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need, free of charge. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website: https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

Meanwhile, all Filipinos flying home are advised to bring valid IDs, travel documents, and adhere to the latest travel regulations and quarantine measures outlined by the Philippine government. Passengers are required to fill out the CoVID-19 Electronic Case Investigation Form (e-CIF) through the link: https://www.balikpinas.ph/ecif-registration.html. More details on documentary and travel requirements are available at: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.



