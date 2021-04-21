LOOK: Pandora launches Ramadan 2021 jewellery collection

Celebrate the month of Ramadan with a beautiful gift of hand-finished jewellery made from Pandora’s selection of high-quality metals – Sterling Silver and Pandora Shine.

Whether you opt to dress glamorously or minimal this

Ramadan, choose from an array of elegant designs and pieces. Ideal for both wearing or gifting to that special someone during The Holy Month, Pandora offers a selection of star and crescent moon designed pieces to charms that represent meaningful family bonds.

Pandora Moments clip charms help you to evenly space out your charms, bringing both balance and beauty to bracelets. This one is made from Sterling Silver, accented with a line of cubic zirconia that runs around its middle.

Featuring beaded edges around the charm’s openings, cut-out crescent moon, sun and star filigree motifs decorate this special design.

The front dangle features an open circle decorated with stars that overlap the frame. The back disc includes a raised blue half-moon-shaped stone, surrounded by clear stones with the engraving “I love you more than all the stars in the sky”

Let this stunning charm light up your day. Representing hope and following your dreams, this lantern charm with cut-out star and crescent moon details features an ornamental lamp. Hand-finished in Pandora Shine, this meaningful piece serves as a reminder to stay strong and shine bright at all times.

The family tree is a symbol of your growing family and the bonds you share. The intricately crafted style is made from Sterling Silver and engraved with the message “Family is where love grows.”

This intricate palm tree dangle charm is embellished with cubic zirconia. Worn on a bracelet or as a necklace pendant, this versatile and trendy piece is a great collection addition.

