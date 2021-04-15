talabat partners with Abu Dhabi Police, Integrated Transport Centre to launch “talabat Patrol” rider safety initiative in Abu Dhabi

talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce app, announced a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police and Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) to launch “talabat Patrol” (t-Patrol) road safety initiative in the capital.

As part of this initiative, talabat is rolling-out a special unit of Safety Officers called “talabat Patrollers” who will ensure that talabat riders across the UAE continue to adhere to the safety rules and regulations set by governmental entities and regulatory authorities, keeping themselves and others safe.

This project was conceived following months of effort in studying the ecosystem and understanding the gaps and ways to improve rider safety and it represents the first of its kind in the region, resulting in the deployment of 20 “talabat Patrollers” across the UAE as part of the first phase roll-out, with further roll-out in Dubai, rest of the Emirates and other markets in the region to follow.

This initiative reflects the UAE’s leadership and visionary position in taking great strides towards the country’s prosperity in an endeavor to innovate and lead in all aspects.

Brigadier Mohammed Dhahi Al Hemairi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector stated that the “talabat Patrol” initiative aims to increase the awareness of talabat riders about the importance of adhering to road safety rules and regulations on external and internal roads, as part of a larger effort to foster a “road safety culture” in all UAE drivers and delivery riders, making the roads safer for everyone. This collaboration is set to strengthen cooperation and ensure continuous communication between talabat and police and traffic patrols to reduce traffic violations and accidents.

He commented: “This partnership reflects the UAE’s pioneering role and progressive vision as we work to achieve excellence and innovation and prosper in every field.”

Colonel Ahmed Khadim Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director of the Capital Traffic Department, commented: “The launch of “talabat Patrols” in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police is a testament to our continuous efforts and commitment towards the society. By allowing every individual and business to share our sense of social responsibility, we are able to join our efforts and work together towards Abu Dhabi Government’s Vision-2021.”

He added: “This initiative is a continuation of our ongoing joint efforts to improve road safety, in addition to the regular training workshops given to talabat’s delivery riders by Abu Dhabi Police Traffic Department.”

Engineer Asma Abdulla Aljassmi, Head of Strategy Office, Integrated Traffic Centre, in a comment on this partnership: “Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi was named the safest city in the world for the fifth consecutive year, beating 431 cities to the title, and our partnership with talabat to launch the “talabat Patrol” initiative will open up new opportunities for us to transform the delivery system as we work closely together to improve adherence to road safety rules.”

He added: “Given that talabat has the largest fleet in the country, we believe that joining forces and bridging between the public and private sectors will allow us to create better policies and have a bigger impact as we work towards our common goal of enhancing safety on the capital’s roads.”

Jérémy Doutté, Vice-President UAE at talabat commented: “At talabat, we believe in leading by example, and we constantly keep our riders and the ecosystem they operate in at the heart of our business. Being the first in the region to take this step is a special moment for all of us and we are extremely proud to celebrate this milestone with Abu Dhabi Police and Integrated Transport Centre. We are impressed by the degree of commitment we received for the launch of our “talabat Patrol” initiative, allowing us to take another leap towards the safety of our riders and communities, especially as our delivery services have become an integral daily necessity to many residents.”

He added: “We have a shared mission and a commitment to ensure that we do our utmost to support our community. The introduction of “talabat Patrol” in Abu Dhabi will allow us to employ our efforts in the right direction while working closely with Abu Dhabi police and Integrated Transport Centre to ensure rules and regulations and road safety rules are followed at all times. Our “talabat Patrollers” are selected based on rigorous criteria and are well aware of the importance of their role, as well as their ultimate contribution to the society and the success of the business.”

talabat understands the pivotal role that riders play for the business and the community and ensuring their safety is on top of the company’s agenda. Through this continued collaboration with Police Traffic Departments in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, talabat has also been providing riders with road safety training to ensure their continued adherence to rules and regulations for their own safety and that of other drivers and pedestrians in the country. In addition, talabat has been taking part in workshops with the Integrated Transport Centre to improve policies in the capital.