Filipina who joined Big Ticket’s Facebook Competition wins AED 5,000

A lucky Filipina brought home AED 5,000 winner after a simple game hosted by Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket in its latest raffle for its March 2021 draw.

Dabney Lapitan, an OFW based in Abu Dhabi, has been one of Big Ticket’s fans for years. When she chanced upon a particular puzzle game post at Big Ticket’s Facebook page, she got intrigued and immediately commented her answer to their question.

“Actually kakapost lang niya that time and when nakita ko siya sa newsfeed ko tinitigan ko siya mabuti and I answered it kaagad. I was shocked after 5 to 10 minutes, nagmessage sakin ang Big Ticket na tama daw ang answer ko,” said Lapitan.

She was then asked for her contact details and was advised that they will call her for a special game very soon. When the day of Big Ticket’s Raffle draw took place, she was surprised that someone was calling her at work.

“I was in shock kasi nasa work ako nung may tumawag sa akin from Big Ticket sabi nila mglalaro daw ako for a live game. Kaba at excitement ung nararamdaman ko habang nasa work ako,” recalled Lapitan.

Lapitan played Big Ticket’s ‘Higher or Lower’ game, where players had to guess if the next number, limited from 1 to 10, will be higher or lower than the previous one, with a grand prize of AED5000 for the person that manages to guess the sequence of all numbers correctly.

“Nung naglalaro na ako, ang nasa isip ko that time ay ayoko magkamali kasi sayang yung chance. Gusto ko makuha yung 5000 kasi malaking tulong siya. Kaya naman nung mahulaan ko lahat ng numbers, sobrang saya at blessed ko. Binalita ko agad sa buong pamilya ko at sinabi ko sa kanila na i-s-share ko sa kanila ito,” said Lapitan.

She thanks Big Ticket for the opportunity that was given to her to win thousands of dirhams that she will now use for her father’s hospital bills.

“Sobrang thankful ako because Big Ticket really helps those people who are in need. Actually malaking tulong siya sa akin kasi last March kinapos ako kasi na-ICU ang tatay ko dahil sa COVID-19 sa Pilipinas. Bukod sa kanya, 2 members of my family tested positive. Na-isolate sila lahat – my father, mother, and my nephew were all positive for COVID-19. So lahat ng sinahod ko, pinadala ko agad para sa pamilya ko,” said Lapitan.

