Canada sets a record immigration target of over 400,000 in 2021

Among the plans of many Filipinos is to migrate to a country where they can not only work and earn money for their families, they could also start anew and begin the process of migration.

Canada is one of the most popular countries for Filipinos to migrate to and this 2021, the country has set a target of 401,000 immigrants – with a 3-year goal of 1.2 million for 2021-2023. Apart from this, Filipinos working in specific industries and categories are also given preference due to high demand. These include: IT specialists, engineers, nurses, electrical engineers, F&B managers, and bankers.

For Filipinos here in Dubai planning to migrate to Canada, they can now begin their steps to migrate with the help H&O Immigration Services through the Canada Express Entry Program.

H&O Immigration Services’ Canada Express Entry Program is a simple, nine-step process that helps Filipinos who wish to migrate to Canada from eligibility assessments, IELTS test, documentary and monetary requirements and applications.

The best part is that H&O Immigration Services offer free assessment where they will help guide Filipinos regarding the best route to become a permanent resident.

These include studying in Canada, working in Canada, Family Class Sponsorship, Express Entry Route, Provincial Nominee Program, Canadian Investor Program, Immigration to Canada’s Maritime Provinces, and Immigration to Canada’s Northern and Rural Communities, to name a few.

Filipinos here in the UAE can now call or WhatsApp 056 409 0229 or visit www.hno.ae to begin your first steps to migrate to another country together with H&O Immigration Services.