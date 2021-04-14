TFT Reach

LuLu Hypermarket staff returns lost bag with AED 31,000 to Dubai resident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A Dubai resident was all praise for an honest hypermarket staff for returning his lost money. Li Wan Fu, a Chinese national, had forgotten a bag containing more than AED 31,000 in cash along with valuable documents in a shopping trolley in the parking lot of LuLu Hypermarket at Al Warqa, Dubai.

Sajid Alam, a packing staff of LuLu Hypermarket, who was on duty to collect trolleys from the parking lot, found the bag and promptly informed his supervisors who in turn contacted the actual owner and handed it over.

Thamban Poduval, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket, noted that “this is not the first time a LuLu employee has shown honesty, commitment, and dedication, which is part of the corporate culture of LuLu Group. We are extremely proud and happy of the noble deed of Sajid Alam and have decided to recognise and reward him suitably as a token of our appreciation.”

