Joyalukkas provides guaranteed gold rate protection: ‘Golden Beginnings’ with just 10% advance payment

Joyalukkas, the world’s favorite jeweller, announced the introduction of guaranteed gold rate protection by launching ‘Golden Beginnings’. Announcing this Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Jewellery – International Operations, said that this is yet another initiative in their quest to provide nothing but the best for Joyalukkas customers. “We always strive to exceed our customer expectations and in today’s time when gold rate is seeing fluctuations, we decided to re-introduce our guaranteed gold rate protection scheme.”

“We have announced this offer wherein our customers need to pay just 10% advance on the jewellery of their choice and block the gold rate. Through this our valued customers get the privilege to protect themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period. Customers can avail the blocked rate, if gold rate increases at the time of purchase, and if there is a reduction in gold rate they need to only pay the reduced rate. By availing this offer, customers need not unnecessarily worry about the gold price fluctuations. This offer is valid in all our UAE showrooms till 16th May 2021,” he added.

“It has been proved time and again that gold is one of the safest investments. Our initiative not only reinforces our commitment, it is also an opportunity for customers to get the best of designs without bothering about price increase. With the festive season just around the corner, this is an ideal time to get the best of gold jewellery without worrying about the price fluctuation and get gold rate protection. Golden Beginnings is thus the ideal way to start the festive season,” he pointed out.

