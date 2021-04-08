West Zone opens newest branch in Satwa following increase in demand for Filipino products

West Zone Supermarkets has opened their 125th branch at Satwa, noting a continuous increase in the demand for Filipino products and other essentials in the area.

The newest branch, located at the Solarie Building 14, 37 A Street, Al Satwa, Dubai is West Zone’s response to the Filipino’s need for a reliable supermarket where they can shop for their grocery needs at affordable prices.

Luzviminda Alcaraz, an OFW working for more than five years in Dubai, is among thousands of Filipinos who live in the Satwa area. She said that she was very glad now that a West Zone is finally accessible and nearer to her home.

“Tiyak mas mapapadalas na ang pagluluto ko ng mga Pinoy food dahil mas accessible na sa akin itong pinakabagong branch ng West Zone dito sa Satwa. Ang the best pa diyan ay sobrang pasok sa budget ang lahat ng kanilang mga deals!,” said Alcaraz, who regularly checks deals from West Zone through their social media channels.

West Zone Supermarkets has thousands of products on its shelves, which include selected items coming all the way from the Philippines. This way, West Zone bridges the experience between the Philippines and the UAE for many Filipinos as they can get to use products that are familiar to them to enjoy right here in the country.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

