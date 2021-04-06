LuLu launches Ramadan 2021 initiatives

As the country approaches the second Holy Month practiced with social distancing and safety rules amid the COVID-19 since last year, LuLu has presented its Ramadan-themed campaign that highlights charity activities and retail promotions. The initiatives were announced in a special event at LuLu Hypermarket, Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi.

IQRA’A – Giving the Gift of Education

In support of Iqra’a campaign by Abu Dhabi University (ADU), LuLu Group together with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a donation drive that aims to support 300 eligible students to pursue their academic careers. An MOU to this effect was officially signed by and between Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, Mr. Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group, and H.E Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy General Secretary for Support Services of ERC.

Shoppers can donate AED 2 along with their shopping that will help eligible students to complete their studies at ADU, especially during these challenging times. A special committee at ADU will assess individual cases based on the criteria and guidelines set by the ERC.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADU, commented, “Following in the footsteps of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi University strives to enrich the values of community cooperation and unity. Through this partnership, we continue to provide financially challenged students with access to academic programs to help them obtain a prestigious university degree that will enable them to enter the labour market and contribute to the development and prosperity of our country.”

“We are proud to extend the role of our corporate social responsibility initiatives to nurture future qualified graduates with the support of ERC and LuLu Group. This partnership will help students embark on a bright future by easing their financial burden, especially in light of this global crisis.”

Mr. Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group, shared: “We are honoured to be a partner of ADU and ERC in launching this unique and noble initiative during the holy month of Ramadan. We, at LuLu Group, have always been very active in the CSR sector with many humanitarian & charitable projects in association with organisations such as Emirates Red Crecent, not just in UAE but around the world. We are very positive that Iqra’a initiative will get massive support from the community so that less-privileged students can get world-class education.”

From his side, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, underscored that the ‘Iqra’a – Giving the Gift of Education’ initiative in partnership with ADU and LuLu, reflects ERC’s vision to weave successful and fruitful partnerships with the country’s vital sectors to tailor its strategy and align all social development efforts towards supporting humanitarian issues, and contribute to reinforcing the country’s efforts, especially in the field of education.

The initiative seeks to drive donations through LuLu stores across the UAE and will run from 4th April until the 20th of May 2021. Online donations can be made through: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/iqraa—donation-aed-2/p/1816380

LuLu Ramadan Kits launched

In an effort to improve customers’ experience and to make shopping easy and affordable during Ramadan, LuLu introduced its pre-packed Ramadan kits which come in two variants of a big kit for AED 120 and a regular kit for AED 85. These kits are priced at lower price compared to market prices and has grocery products such as rice, milk powder, sugar, oil, etc. and are priced much lesser than the regular market price. LuLu Ramadan Kits are available across all LuLu stores and online via www.luluhypermarket.com.

Apart from the kits, LuLu assures price freezing at the most affordable rates for its month-long promotion, which features price offers and bundle deals on grocery and home essentials as well as gadgets and electronics that are commonly consumed for fasting, Iftar gatherings, and giftings.

Ashraf Ali MA, executive Director of LuLu Group, said: “We have launched Ramadan kits to make grocery shopping easier, convenient and affordable. Our promotion sections in stores are well-stocked with all the essential Ramadan shopping products and the same is available for online shopping also at most affordable prices.”

LuLu Group has invested an amount of more than AED 40 Million to support the offers of the Ramadan season discounts, which include about 30,000 products in all its stores across UAE.

With a global network of food sourcing offices along with its e-commerce fulfillment centre in the country, LuLu has guaranteed well-stocked stores on ground and online during the Holy Month. For more information, visit: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/instore-promotions.