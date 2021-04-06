Cebu Pacific pushes forward with re-fleeting program

The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), welcomes the arrival of a brand-new Airbus A321NEO (New Engine Option) aircraft on April 02, 2021. This latest delivery is the eighth out of CEB’s 47 narrow-body orders from Airbus, in line with the carrier’s fleet expansion plans.

With a capacity of 236 seats, the A321NEO has 31 per cent more capacity that allows for more seats without compromising on cabin comfort. Its seats are ergonomically designed by world-renowned manufacturer Recaro, which provide more legroom between rows. All seats are also equipped with a USB port that enables passengers to charge their mobile devices inflight.

On top of this A321NEO, CEB is expecting delivery of seven more aircraft this 2021, a mix of Airbus and ATR fleet.

The Airbus A321NEO delivers 20 per cent fuel cost savings whilst offering significant environmental benefits with nearly 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

“Pre-pandemic, we have already started embarking on our long-term vision and fleet strategy, which includes an orderly exit of older aircraft. We envision the total CEB fleet to be composed of new-generation aircraft in the next few years,” said Mark Cezar, Cebu Pacific Deputy Chief Finance Officer.

CEB’s newest aircraft is set to enter service on April 09, 2021, to serve various domestic routes the carrier flies direct to.

To date, the Cebu Pacific 74-strong fleet is comprised of eight (8) A321NEO, 25 Airbus A320, seven (7) Airbus A321CEO, five (5) Airbus A320NEO, seven (7) Airbus A330, six (6) ATR 72-500, and 13 ATR 72-600 aircraft. Its fleet also has two (2) ATR freighters on top of one (1) A330 freighter. CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average fleet age of about 5.7 years.