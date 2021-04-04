LOOK: Savor India’s finest cuisine in Dubai at Bombay Borough

Dubai is a melting pot of culture, connections, and cuisines with a mix of over 200 nationalities with distinct palates. However, one of the most prominent cuisines in town is the flavor of Indian dishes that you can find in almost every corner in town.

However, one restaurant in Dubai has elevated the traditional Indian cuisine with an innovative take on its flavors, while staying true to its South Asian roots.

Bombay Borough, located at Gate Village 3 at Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), offers classic Indian dish favorites with a unique twist to its flavors, giving diners familiar feel to their palates with a diverse selection of offerings.

The Ambiance

This Indian bar and eatery exude a classy yet feel-at-home environment with sufficient space between tables and a high ceiling where diners can easily get comfortable together with their family and friends.

Each piece of furniture, cutlery, lighting, down to their decors were chosen by the team behind Bombay Borough with the comfortability of their customers in mind across all ages.

This makes it a wonderful go-to place regardless if you’re a group of friends who wish to dine out after your 9-5, or if you’re with your entire family on a weekend out for lunch or dinner.

The Food

Bombay Borough has a selection of over 50 dishes to choose from, with options for different kinds of meat, fish, veg and even more choices for appetizers, drinks, and desserts. Here are our top choices on the list.

Chicken Pakora. This appetizer provides a mix of spice powders, herbs with a tinge of ginger garlic with small tender pieces of chicken coated with a special breading. Perfect for a snack while you’re waiting for your main course.

Chili Cheese Kulcha. Bombay Borough whips up a special melt-in-your-mouth cheese explosion in your mouth with each bite.

Dum Ki Kali Dal. This popular lentil recipe with roots from North India extracts the best flavors from whole black lentis that give it a mix of savory and spicy flavors with an enticing aroma.

Guntur Podi Chicken. Bombay Borough’s version of India’s classic chicken dish from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh gives that spicy kick to every bite of its tender chicken pieces coated in a delicious mix of peppers and other whole spices.

Kheema Biryani. Each bite of the ground meat from Bombay Borough’s Kheema Biryani gives that juicy spiced taste that has been cooked to perfection. This combination of long grain rice, meat, and flavorful spices is a must-try, especially for first-timers.

Ras E Aam. No meal is ever complete without a delicious dessert, and Bombay Borough whips up their innovative take on the traditional Ras E Aam that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with a Bengali ‘roshogulla’ with rich and thick ‘rabdi’ topped with Gujarati ‘aamras’ from alphonso mangoes.

Bombay Borough is located in Gate Village 3 at Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), just below Capital Club, next to Sotheby’s and opposite Gate 2.

The restaurant and bar are open from 12pm to 1am, daily.

For reservations, please call +971 043271555 or email [email protected]