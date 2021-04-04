Big Ticket awards two lucky expats up to AED 10 million dirhams for March 2021 draw

Big Ticket introduced not one but two new millionaires to the world and we are very pleased to announce that our Big 10 million grand prize winner is Mr. Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz who won with ticket number 008335 on April 3.

Mr. Moulvifaiz who is aged 55 from Bangladesh living in Al Ain was very surprised when Richard called him tonight. He owns a family business that he manages with his sons and his wife is back home in Bangladesh with the other 2 children. He has been living in the UAE for the past 38 years where he established his own car repairing garage and since then he was just been focused on the business while purchasing Big Ticket.

Mr. Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz has been purchasing Big Ticket since he arrived in the UAE. He has always purchased Big Ticket by himself because it was his dream to win and he believed that his lucky day would come. Mr. Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz was attending to a customer at his workplace when he received a call from Richard. He said he was nervous and shocked that his dreams had finally came true. In his words he said , “thank you Big Ticket team for making my dream come true after a long time and fulfilling my longtime dream.” His advice to all -“never give up keep buying as one day your luck will come to pass”.

As we continue to surprise and excite our customers, for the first time ever, Big Ticket gave away a second prize of AED5,000,000 and our lucky winner was Raman Nambiar Mohan Mohan.

“Our priority at Big Ticket is always to surprise and excite our customers and this month, we did just that with the introduction of a new 2nd prize, the Fab 5 Million, a first for Big Ticket. We also included new elements in the live draw tonight, such as the new “Higher or Lower” game for our Facebook competition winners, the Big Ticket winner’s circle where we saw Richard interview our last month’s grand prize winner Shivamurthy Gali Krishnappa and we had the pleasure of hosting Team Rahman who performed their winning dance. Stay tuned to all Big Ticket platforms for more surprises” .

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 226 draw

Prize Amount Winner Ticket Number Nationality Dream Car Range Rover Velar Manikanda Thiyagarajan 16121 Indian Grand Prize AED 10,000,000 Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz 008335 Bangladesh 2nd Prize AED 5,000,000 Raman Nambiar Mohan Mohan 291116 Indian 3rd Prize AED 350,000 Renji Thomas 075628 Indian 4th Prize AED 250,000 Muhammednisam Thaikkadan 248239 Indian 5th Prize AED 100 000 Muhammed Shan Salim 257055 Indian 6th Prize AED 90 000 Zaheen Kousar 150586 Pakistan 7th Prize AED 80 000 Pooja Panikar 033503 Indian 8th Prize AED 70 000 Sagupar Sathik Pazzeer Ahamed 100313 Indian 9th Prize AED 60 000 GopaKumar Krishman 212563 Indian 10th Prize AED 50 000 Roshen Arabakunge 063650 Sri Lanka

