Big Ticket’s ‘The Big 10 Million’ live draw happening tonight, April 3

It is that time of the month again, only a few hours before the Big Ticket live draw, are you ready to see who are crowned as the next Big Ticket winners?
Big Ticket will introduce you to the world’s newest millionaires. But that’s not all, be prepared to be thrilled with lots of fresh additions, surprises, and excitement. Set a reminder to tune in live on our Facebook and YouTube channels tonight.
Join us live on the 3rd of April
Timing: 7:30pm UAE time
Watch on Facebook (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi) and YouTube (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi)
You can follow Big Ticket on :
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BigTicketAD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/
Website: www.bigticket.ae
Help Desk Contacts
Mob: 02 201 9244
E-mail: [email protected]