Big Ticket’s ‘The Big 10 Million’ live draw happening tonight, April 3

It is that time of the month again, only a few hours before the Big Ticket live draw, are you ready to see who are crowned as the next Big Ticket winners?

Big Ticket will introduce you to the world’s newest millionaires. But that’s not all, be prepared to be thrilled with lots of fresh additions, surprises, and excitement. Set a reminder to tune in live on our Facebook and YouTube channels tonight.

Join us live on the 3rd of April

Timing: 7:30pm UAE time

Watch on Facebook (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi) and YouTube (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi)

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Website: www.bigticket.ae

Help Desk Contacts

Mob: 02 201 9244

E-mail: [email protected]

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

