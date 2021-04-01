New promotions await shoppers for West Zone’s upcoming Ramadan 2021 deals

Residents in the UAE are now anticipating the month of Ramadan which is slated to begin in the middle of April, and West Zone Supermarket is here to help shoppers get their supplies ready for the Holy Month.

West Zone Supermarkets will be holding their annual Ramadan deals from 1st April to 8th April or until stocks last across more than 120 stores.

The period of Ramadan brings with it the observance of fasting in the morning and the traditional iftar as the faithful break their fast, and the assortment of items from the Philippines and staple products from around the world in their list of discounted items provides residents with many exciting promotions at unbelievable prices that they can avail only at West Zone.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening their 125th branch at Solarie Building 14, 37 A Street, Al Satwa, Dubai right at the heart of Satwa which is known in the community as one of the places in Dubai where many Filipinos live.

