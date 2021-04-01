Move packages for your loved ones in the Philippines safely with LBC

As the country’s premier freight forwarder, LBC understands the need to send supplies to your loved ones back home so that they may avoid going out and getting unnecessary exposure. To promote the health and well-being of your loved ones, LBC has transformed its services to ensure safe movement of essentials to anywhere in the Philippines during this challenging time of uncertainty:

Safe and Secure End to End Delivery

LBC offers contactless pick-up, delivery, including social distancing, the use of sanitized trays, alcohol, and sanitizers, properly masked associates, and regulated branches, fleets, and warehouses. LBC encourages customers to book a box pick or delivery at the comfort of their homes through its Online Booking platform.

Contactless Payments Now Available

LBC Middle East also recently partnered with GoCollect by Tap to offer a contactless payment option for customers who prefer cashless transactions. With this, customers can now pay their cargo transaction through a link sent to their mobile phones via SMS to lessen hand to hand contact for added safety.

Protection of Customer and Personnel Health

For LBC, health and safety of both customers and personnel are very important. All LBC facilities undergo regular fumigation and use ultraviolet emitting machines. LBC also conducts regular sanitation of branches, fleets, warehouses and hubs both overseas and in the Philippines. LBC is also moving to have 100% vaccination of its employees both overseas and the Philippines for added protection.

“We at LBC are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and personnel by continuing to upgrade our touchpoints to better serve and promptly attend to more customer concerns,” says Mark Agalo-os, LBC VP for Middle East Operations. “Through our latest contactless payment offer with GoCollect, our customers are further reassured that they can move their packages safely with us. We take pride in our capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and in the dedication of our front liners both here and in the Philippines who work hard to deliver each package while maintaining the highest standards of service and sanitation.”

To book your LBC Contactless Pick Up and Delivery today, call 800 522 111 or visit the LBC website at www.lbcexpress.com.

LBC is also available in other Middle East countries and you may reach them through their hotlines: (KSA) 800-8-110332 / 800-8-500058; (Kuwait) 222-00-428; (Qatar) 00-800-100-130; and (Bahrain) 16195063.