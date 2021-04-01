Clicking on a Facebook Ad made a 28-year-old Filipina get a granted visa for Australia

Who would have thought that a casual scroll on Facebook and a click on an advertisement would eventually pave an Australian dream-come-true to a 28-year-old Filipina? This is how Geraldine sums up her success story on securing a granted student visa to Australia with the help of one of the leading immigration firms in the Middle East, The Visa Center.

Geraldine, who hails from Isabela, Philippines shared that she has worked in the aviation industry for four years and was looking for a possible new beginning when she happened to see The Visa Center’s advertisement online.

“Nakita ko lang sa newsfeed ko sa Facebook. Triny ko lang, nag-message ako. Si-net ko [ang pagpunta sa office ng The Visa Center] ng January pa sana. Pero nag-message sila na kung pwede i-move yung assessment ko para ma-asess na kung qualified ba ako. Buti na lang pumunta ako ng November at nakapag-start ako ng maaga,” shared Geraldine.

According to Geraldine, she had no idea how the immigration process works, but she was just very eager to move forward with her journey as an OFW.

“Nagtanong ako kung ano yung easiest and fastest way para makapasok sa kahit saang bansa. Sabi nga Australia, yung student visa. Kaya grinab ko po yung chance na yun,” shared Geraldine.

As an international student in Australia, an individual with a granted visa is allowed to work legally while studying. They can also bring their family with them and let their spouse work part-time while they study. Apart from having an internationally recognized qualification, the international student may qualify for Post-Graduate Visa and work unlimited number of hours after completing at least 2 years course. The best part of it is that he or she gains extra points to qualify for Permanent Resident Application.

Most of the process in Geraldine’s application was done online. And just this February 2021, she was able to receive a granted visa notice from the Australian government.

“Thank you TVC kasi this wouldn’t be possible kung ‘di dahil sa inyo. Smooth po from the very beginning of my application, in-explain thoroughly ‘yung proseso and doon ako na-amaze kasi that time na nag-start ako. may work ako. Hassle-free at hindi ko na kailangang pumunta ng office kasi lahat online na. Sobrang time-saver.

Napaka-professional ni Ms. Jean and Ms. Jullie. Napaka-committed, hardworking tsaka ‘yung pasensya nila talaga [mahaba] kasi ang dami kong tanong sa kanila,” shared Geraldine.



When asked what her advice is to those who are aspiring to become international students, Geraldine said: “Hindi mo man makuha agad-agad o hindi man ngayon, just pray. At saka samahan mo lang ng tiyaga. Magstruggle tayo but ‘wag tayong mag-quit. Everything is a life experience, lahat ng downfall mae-experience natin ‘yan. Pero look at the brighter side. May ibibigay at ibibigay si Lord na paraan para mafeel mo na hindi ka hanggang dyan na lang.

Kagaya ko, akala ko [hanggang] ganyan lang ako. Tapos bigla bigla ibibigay ni olord ‘tong The Visa Center. So, ‘wag mawalan ng pagasa.”

Want to check if you are qualified to become an International student in Australia or Canada too? The Visa Center offers free digital or face-to-face consultations. You can either book an appointment online or visit any of their offices in Bur Dubai, Business Bay, Al Qusais, Abu Dhabi, Nueva Ecija or Batangas.

Previously, The Filipino Times already ran stories of a 27-year-old Davaoeño OFW, excited to start a new journey as an International Student in Australia and Successful client of The Visa Center now a Culinary Arts graduate in Canada

These stories shared how The Visa Center became instrumental in providing resettlement solutions to professionals with complete transparency. If you want to be the next individual to be featured with a successful immigration story with The Visa Center, visit them in any of their offices below:

BUR DUBAI:

101 NBQ Building, Bank Street, Bur Dubai, Dubai UAE.

Office timings are from 09:00 am – 9:00 pm, open daily.

Contact No.: +971-4-331-0006

BUSINESS BAY:

19th Floor, Exchange Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Office timings are from 011:00 am – 8:00 pm, open daily.

Contact No.: +971-4-2472615

AL QUSAIS:

M21 Al Mozna Building, Al Qusais 1, near Al Nahda Metro Station (04) 335 7995

ABU DHABI:

823 Al Ghaith Tower, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi UAE.

Office timings: 9am-8pm, open daily.

Contact No.: +971-2-508-9066

NUEVA ECIJA

2nd Floor JFG Bldg., San Juan South, Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, Philippines

Office Timings: 9am-6pm, open daily.

Contact No. +6344 333 9017

BATANGAS, PHILIPPINES

Marlon M. Luancing Bldg., E Mayo St., Brgy. 6, Lipa city, Batangas