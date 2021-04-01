TFT Reach

Big Ticket launches ‘The Dream 12 Million’ set to award three millionaires for April 2021 raffle

As Big Ticket continuously aims to bring you closer to your Big Dreams, we are surprising our customers again this April as we plan to make not one but THREE huge Millionaires. Our millionaire’s and extra cash prizes are guaranteed, we give away all our cash and Dream Car prizes every month no roll overs with Big Ticket we give it all away.

 

The Dream 12 Million is back! Not only that this time it is accompanied with  3 Million as the 2nd

prize and 1 Million as the 3rd price how exciting is that, it keeps getting bigger and better with Big Ticket as we  never cease to amaze our customers while we continuously run towards our goal of change lives and turn dreams into reality. Big Ticket will be making three big millionaires plus five extra cash prize winners. April is one of our biggest give away month for Big ticket as we will be making 3 millionaires for the first time ever in Big Ticket history. Along with the Big Ticket promotion, we have our Dream Car which we will be giving away a Porsche Spyder 718 model during the Big Ticket series 227 live draw.

 

Stay tuned on our social media platforms keep your notification button on to get updates on all the Big Ticket activities throughout the month of April. We have a  lot of surprises coming your way. Hurry and grab your Big Ticket now! The Big Ticket price is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you buy two tickets, we’ll give you a third Big Ticket absolutely free. The BigTicket Dream car ticket is AED150 inclusive of VAT. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport , Al Ain Airport or buy online on our website www.bigticket.ae .Make it a date to purchase your Big Ticket this month and stand a chance of becoming a millionaire.

 

Below is the list of prizes for The Big 10 Million promotion in April :

 

GRAND PRIZE  AED 12 000 000
2nd PRIZES  AED 3 000 000
3rd PRIZE  AED 1 000 000
4th PRIZE  AED 100 000
5th PRIZE  AED 90 000
6th PRIZE AED 80 00
7th PRIZE AED 70 00
8th PRIZE AED 60 000

 

Remember we have various activities happening within Big Ticket both in store and online; if you are travelling via Abu Dhabi International airport all travelling passengers can stand a chance to win free Big Tickets to the May 3rd Draw. There will be Lifesize cutouts of Richard and Bouchra in Terminal 1. Passengers have to click a selfie with the cutouts and tag the Big Ticket official page with #BigTicketAbuDhabi to enter the draw. 1 lucky winner will win 1 free ticket to the 3rd May Draw.

