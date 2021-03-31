Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ Halo Halo Restaurants to host Superstar Chef JP Anglo’s true taste of the Philippines

Celebrity chef JP Anglo will lead foodies on a culinary journey through the eclectic tastes and richly unique flavours of Filipino cuisine as he steps into the kitchen at Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ Halo Halo restaurants for the Halo Halo Food Festival at the end of this month and start of April.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ Halo Halo restaurant at the EDGE Creekside Hotel will host JP Anglo’s special foodie event from March 31 to April 3, while diners at the Halo Halo restaurant at Jannah Marina Hotel Apartments will be able to enjoy his cooking from April 7 to 10.

A special Halo Halo Food Festival four-course taster menu, priced at just AED 150, will begin with appetizers of chicken BBQ skewers served with spiced vinegar followed by tortang talong (eggplant) salad and a crispy sinigang dilis (baby anchovy) soup.

For the main course, diners can choose from crispy tadyang (beef ribs) served with a sweet soy sauce, grilled jumbo prawns with a coconut shrimp paste sauce or pancit negra (seafood noodles) complete with slivers of grilled squid. Guests can enjoy a super sweet grand finale with a caramelised pie that comes with mango filling.

One of the Philippines’ most celebrated and up-and-coming young chefs, JP Anglo is a successful restaurauter and entrepreneur who has championed the food of his home country around the globe. When asked about his upcoming appearance at the Halo Halo Food Festival, JP said: “I am looking forward to my visit to Dubai again. It has been a long and testing year with the pandemic so I’m excited to meet all my kabayan and share my cooking techniques and flavours thru the partnership with Halo Halo Restaurant!”

His visit to the kitchens at Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ Dubai properties will appeal not only to Filipino expats but also to foodies eager to experience a cuisine that’s tipped to be the next big culinary trend to emerge from Asia.

Both Halo Halo restaurants will host a variety of sittings, with diners able to choose between dinner or late lunch depending on the venue and the day. Advance booking is recommended as only limited spaces are available at both restaurants. Sittings include:

Halo Halo at EDGE Creekside Hotel – capacity 40 persons per set:

– March 31 (Wednesday) – 2 sets of Dinner

– (Thursday) – 2 sets of Dinner

– (Friday) – 1 set Late Lunch / 1 set Dinner

– Saturday) – 1 set Late Lunch / 1 set Dinner

Halo Halo at Jannah Marina Hotel Apartments – capacity 30 persons per set:

– April 7 (Wednesday) – 2 sets of Dinner

– April 8 (Thursday) – 2 sets of Dinner

– April 9 (Friday) – 1 set Late Lunch / 1 set Dinner

– April 10 (Saturday) – 1 set Late Lunch / 1 set Dinner

Chadi Al Khichen, Food and Beverage Manager, said: “We are extremely excited to have Chef JP host our latest Halo Halo Food Festival. The first edition was very popular for residents from across Dubai, so we are looking forward to Chef JP bringing his own flair and exciting flavours to the eight-day festival!”

A must-try for all fans of Asian cuisines, JP Anglo will wow diners with authentic snacks and traditional mains from the street food hawker stalls and family kitchens of his native Philippines.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.jannah-hotels.com or call 800-JANNAH (526624).