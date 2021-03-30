Ajman’s Department of Finance launches ‘Let’s Read’ competition as part of ‘Month of Reading’ celebrations

As part of its efforts to establish reading as a culture and a habit amongst youth, Ajman’s Department of Finance has organised a number of activities and workshops, in line with the UAE’s Month of Reading.

The Department ensured the participation of its employees and their children, in order to activate their role in spreading knowledge and supporting the country’s efforts to encourage reading amongst students.

This move comes in line with the UAE’s vision to support the development of human capital, build a knowledge-based society, and ensure the sustainability of government efforts for a lifelong reading programme.

In addition, Ajman’s Department of Finance also organised a competition titled ‘Let’s Read’, where children of the Department’s staff had to read and record stories from books. Chosen winners received recognitions.

Commenting on this national occasion, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “The UAE shows great interest in reading, which was evident when the country launched the National Literacy Strategy 2016-2026. The educational role reading contributes to enhancing the skills of children, which in turn, raises promising generations that help establish the UAE’s position as a global hub for culture.”

“In light of the importance of establishing the culture of reading amongst students in early stages of childhood and in line with this year’s slogan of the Month of Reading, ‘My Family Reads’, Ajman’s Department of Finance ensured organising activities that would instill the love for reading and continuous learning amongst children. Hence, our aim is to support the efforts of all national institutions to make reading a daily habit, in consonance with the vision and aspirations of our wise leaders,” His Excellency added.