AED25 Dubai-Manila flights as Cebu Pacific’s 7th and last seat sale this March

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, culminates its 25th anniversary with a bang as it offers its seventh and last round of seat sale for this March, offering Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED25 base fare.

As early as this month, Filipinos and residents based in the UAE can plan ahead for their next Christmas holiday getaway to the Philippines, as the airline’s promo—which runs from March 28 to March 31, 2021—covers the travel period between September 1 and December 31, 2021, just in time for the country’s holiday season!

With this great deal, not only will UAE-based expats get to experience the holiday cheer in the Philippines, Overseas Filipino Workers can also get a chance to spend Christmas with their families, friends, and loved ones back home.

Travellers are also assured convenience in terms of booking these flights, as the airline currently operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.

The airline also recently announced its permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need at no cost.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.