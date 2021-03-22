Huawei’s Freebuds 4i earphones with high quality sound, long battery life now available in UAE

Huawei today announced the launch of its new high quality sound earphones with longest battery life and active noise cancellation – the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i – in the UAE. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with high quality sound, 10-hours long battery life, active noise cancellation and fast charging in addition to its sleek, stylish and lightweight design.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is available for pre-order on 25th March priced at 299AED and includes free gifts worth 178 AED: a Bluetooth speaker gift box, 3-month subscription to Huawei Music and a 15-month warranty service as. It will be available from Huawei’s official website, Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and in select retailers across the UAE from 1st April.

High Quality Sound: Tailored for pitch perfect music

Do you want to hear music just like how it was recorded? The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i gives you just that. With a 10mm dynamic driver that is well balanced for high, mid and low frequencies delivering crystal clear audio anytime and anywhere and ensuring high quality sound no matter the type of audio being played. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i subtly balances instrumental and vocal audio frequencies making it a great choice for music fans.

Huawei also makes it easier than ever to discover new songs with the HUAWEI Music app. It is Huawei’s one-stop shop music experience providing access to a huge library of thousands of high-quality tracks from the convenience of your smartphone. This service combined with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i make the ideal partnership for music lovers everywhere.

Charge in a blink of an eye and keep the vibe going

Music, movies and calls need earphones with long battery life to last you throughout the day. Huawei made sure that is exactly what you get with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i. It comes with a large battery that is quickly charged and can last a long time. With ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) turned off, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can offer 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge. Together with the charging case, it could achieve up to 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call.

When ANC is turned on it delivers 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call. Moreover, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i supports fast charging to address any concerns about low battery. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i provides 4 hours of audio enjoyment with just a 10-minute charge. Thanks to its impressive battery life and quick-charge capability, you no longer need to worry about the battery level when you are out.

Dive into your own world with Active Noise Cancellation

To enjoy your music, calls and video content you need to get rid of unwanted noise no matter if you are in a shopping centre, sitting in a bus, at a train station or in an office. Two external microphones provide accurate sound pickup support to the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i. It also includes a unique anti-wind design, which can effectively improve wind noise cancellation.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also comes with an Awareness Mode; with a long hold and press on the earbud handle, you can switch from Active Noise Cancellation mode to Awareness mode without taking off the earphones. This allows you to be aware of ambient sound as well as communicate with people around you easily.

An eye-catching and lightweight design

The HUAWEI Freebuds 4i design is set to leave an impression with its sleek and stylish design. Additionally, its lightweight makes it comfortable for extended periods of wear. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adopts a design that fits the ear canal to deliver a comfortable wearing experience. The earphones come in an elegant choice of colours. Apart from the Ceramic White and Carbon Black variants, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is also available in a new vibrant colourway – Red.

Lastly, controlling these high quality sound earphones is super easy. A double tap plays/pauses music or answers/ends calls while a long press turns on/off Active Noise cancellation/Awareness Mode. These intuitive interactions add to the convenience of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i.

Price and availability

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes in Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Red colourways and is available for pre-order on 25th March priced at 299 AED. It includes a Bluetooth speaker gift box, 3-month subscription to Huawei Music and a 15-month warranty service as free gifts worth 178 AED. It will be available from Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and in select retailers across the UAE from 1st April.