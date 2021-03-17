Win free air tickets to Philippines with Enervon Middle East!

If there’s one wish among many Filipinos these days, it’s their hope to see their loved ones in person once again, and to be back home in the Philippines to bond and be with them for a vacation. However, lack of funds is also usually one of the many constraints why they opt to skip heading home each year.

This is why Enervon Middle East thought of giving a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Filipinos who wish to fly home but don’t have the funds to buy their own ticket with a chance to win free air tickets in just a few clicks through their Facebook account!

Enervon Middle East, through their flagship product Enervon-C, brings hope for expats through an exciting Facebook competition where they can look forward to head back home to reunite with their loved ones, especially after months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAE residents only have to follow three simple steps to get the chance to win their roundtrip ticket:

– Buy Enervon-C in any stores in the UAE: bit.ly/EnervonAvailability .

– Like Enervon Middle East on Facebook: facebook.com/Enervon.middleeast

– Send details including the receipt of purchase, contact details and home country to Enervon Middle East via Facebook Messenger

In addition, UAE residents are also allowed to join multiple times for each purchase of Enervon-C, giving them more chances to win the free air ticket.

This opportunity to enjoy increasing your resistance against illnesses with Enervon-C and the chance to win plane tickets to your home at the same time makes it a win-win for Filipinos and UAE residents who will join Enervon Middle East’s inaugural plane ticket giveaway!

Winners to Enervon Middle East’s Facebook competition will be announced this coming April 5, 2021.

Enervon-C is formulated especially for adults to increase their body’s resistance against sickness and ensure optimum energy throughout the day.

Each capsule provides B-complex that help convert food into energy and Vitamin C to boost immunity against certain diseases, giving you the drive to enjoy more moments together with your loved ones.