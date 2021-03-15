TFT Reach

PAL offers exciting treats for KSA-based travelers with flights to Manila as low as SAR1,280!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 12 mins ago

Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, offers yet another round of seat sale, this time offering Filipinos and residents based Saudi Arabia a chance to score roundtrip Riyadh-Manila and Dammam-Manila flights for as low as SAR1,280 base fare!

Passengers wishing to book affordable flights to the Philippines can now easily do so as the airline offers discounted tickets worth SAR1,280 Base Fare for roundtrip economy flights (excluding government taxes, fees, ticketing service charge and surcharges)—until March 21, 2021, covering travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

Those who wish to fly via PAL’s exquisite Business Class can also book discounted rates starting from SAR 4580 for round trip flights, with the same travel dates.

The airline also offers worry-free travels with its deals, such as unlimited rebooking and 46-kilogram free baggage allowance. These treats will be available for bookings made until March 21, for travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

With its unlimited rebooking offering, passengers are guaranteed peace of mind amid the evolving air travel protocols in the Philippines as they are given flexibility to book as many times as they need. Rebooking must be made 7 days prior to departure, and fare differences may apply.

In addition, the free baggage allowance also allows passengers to bring more gifts and souvenirs for their loved ones back in the Philippines.

Passengers are also assured of safe flights as the airline strictly implements “new normal” health and safety protocols to ensure that they stay protected on board.

Book your destination towards home today with Philippine Airlines!

For further inquiries, contact Philippine airlines office or visit your local travel agent.

Riyadh
(+966) 114653995 ext. 100/101/102

Dammam
(+966) 138829116
(+966) 138824993
(+966) 138822602

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Tour De DAMAC Cyclethon 2021 opens public registration

Tour De DAMAC Cyclethon 2021 opens public registration

11 mins ago
Photo of 80TH YEAR TREAT: PAL’s new seat sale offers Doha-Manila roundtrip flights for as low as QAR1,040!

80TH YEAR TREAT: PAL’s new seat sale offers Doha-Manila roundtrip flights for as low as QAR1,040!

12 mins ago
Photo of Travel to PH with Cebu Pacific’s month-long AED 300 seat sale for 25th anniversary celebrations

Travel to PH with Cebu Pacific’s month-long AED 300 seat sale for 25th anniversary celebrations

19 hours ago
Photo of Cebu Pacific’s 4th seat sale this month: Fly to the Philippines this summer for as low as AED300!

Cebu Pacific’s 4th seat sale this month: Fly to the Philippines this summer for as low as AED300!

19 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close