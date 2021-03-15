PAL offers exciting treats for KSA-based travelers with flights to Manila as low as SAR1,280!

Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, offers yet another round of seat sale, this time offering Filipinos and residents based Saudi Arabia a chance to score roundtrip Riyadh-Manila and Dammam-Manila flights for as low as SAR1,280 base fare!

Passengers wishing to book affordable flights to the Philippines can now easily do so as the airline offers discounted tickets worth SAR1,280 Base Fare for roundtrip economy flights (excluding government taxes, fees, ticketing service charge and surcharges)—until March 21, 2021, covering travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

Those who wish to fly via PAL’s exquisite Business Class can also book discounted rates starting from SAR 4580 for round trip flights, with the same travel dates.

The airline also offers worry-free travels with its deals, such as unlimited rebooking and 46-kilogram free baggage allowance. These treats will be available for bookings made until March 21, for travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

With its unlimited rebooking offering, passengers are guaranteed peace of mind amid the evolving air travel protocols in the Philippines as they are given flexibility to book as many times as they need. Rebooking must be made 7 days prior to departure, and fare differences may apply.

In addition, the free baggage allowance also allows passengers to bring more gifts and souvenirs for their loved ones back in the Philippines.

Passengers are also assured of safe flights as the airline strictly implements “new normal” health and safety protocols to ensure that they stay protected on board.

Book your destination towards home today with Philippine Airlines!

For further inquiries, contact Philippine airlines office or visit your local travel agent.

Riyadh

(+966) 114653995 ext. 100/101/102

Dammam

(+966) 138829116

(+966) 138824993

(+966) 138822602