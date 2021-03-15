80TH YEAR TREAT: PAL’s new seat sale offers Doha-Manila roundtrip flights for as low as QAR1,040!

With the world opening the tourism industry once again, Philippine Airlines—the country’s flag carrier—offers Qatar-based residents and Filipinos a chance to book affordable tickets to Manila this March in line with its 80th anniversary celebration.

Filipinos and residents in the Arab nation can now have a chance to easily plan their next vacation to the Philippines ahead with the airline’s discounted tickets from Doha to Manila worth QAR1,040 Base Fare for roundtrip economy flights (excluding government taxes, fees, ticketing service charge and surcharges)—until March 21, 2021, covering travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

Passengers who wish to fly via PAL’s exquisite Business Class can also book discounted rates starting from QAR3,640 for round trip flights, with the same travel dates.

The airline also offers worry-free travels with its deals, such as unlimited rebooking and 46-kilogram free baggage allowance. These treats will be available for bookings made until March 21, for travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

With its unlimited rebooking offering, passengers are guaranteed peace of mind amid the evolving air travel protocols in the Philippines as they are given flexibility to book as many times as they need. Rebooking must be made 7 days prior to departure, and fare differences may apply.

In addition, the free baggage allowance also allows passengers to bring more gifts and souvenirs for their loved ones back in the Philippines.

Passengers are also assured of safe flights as the airline strictly implements “new normal” health and safety protocols to ensure that they stay protected on board.

For further inquiries, contact Philippine airlines office or visit your local travel agent.

DOHA

(+974) 44227302