TFT Reach

Taste a century of quality goodness with Libby’s products now available in the UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Libby’s is one of the most well-known brands of quality products. The products are found not only in most of the homes in the US but also across many countries across the world. Libby’s has a long US tradition with over 150 years of providing quality products across the globe & different generations. Libby’s proudly reintroduces in UAE, Canned Meat – Chicken Luncheon Meat , Tuna & Corned Beef, which is its flagship product.

 

In Middle East & North Africa, Century Pacific Food Inc. (CPFI) has been awarded as the exclusive licensee specifically for canned meat and canned marine product line. This partnership marked the return of Libby’s canned meat, particularly Libby’s Corned Beef, Chicken Luncheon Meat and Vienna Sausage. Also, given CPFI’s strength in canned tuna and sardine products, Libby’s Tuna Flakes / Tuna Chunks and Sardines in Vegetable Oil / Chilli have been developed to complete its canned protein range for the region.

 

Mainstream canned food will always be a challenging category in the region due to several established brands dominating the market. Libby’s, together with its rich heritage and strong brand recall, is positioned to regain and re-establish its foothold in the canned meat category at the same time expand its presence in the canned tuna and sardine sections. The new product line of Libby’s complements its current food portfolio with the same quality and standard the brand is known for, being the choice of generations. The new product line of Libby’s complements its current food portfolio with the same quality and standard the brand is known for, being the choice of generations.

 

Libby’s is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – Major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of From AED1,180 DXB-Manila flights to unlimited rebooking and free baggage, plan your trip home with Philippine Airlines’ anniversary deals!

From AED1,180 DXB-Manila flights to unlimited rebooking and free baggage, plan your trip home with Philippine Airlines’ anniversary deals!

3 hours ago
Photo of DAMAC Properties to hold first-ever cyclethon event at AKOYA community in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council

DAMAC Properties to hold first-ever cyclethon event at AKOYA community in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council

8 hours ago
Photo of Big Ticket celebrates International Women’s Day with Mitsubishi Pajero bonanza promo

Big Ticket celebrates International Women’s Day with Mitsubishi Pajero bonanza promo

3 days ago
Photo of Filipina brings home brand-new car from Sharaf DG’s Dubai Shopping Festival 2021

Filipina brings home brand-new car from Sharaf DG’s Dubai Shopping Festival 2021

3 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close