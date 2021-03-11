Taste a century of quality goodness with Libby’s products now available in the UAE

Libby’s is one of the most well-known brands of quality products. The products are found not only in most of the homes in the US but also across many countries across the world. Libby’s has a long US tradition with over 150 years of providing quality products across the globe & different generations. Libby’s proudly reintroduces in UAE, Canned Meat – Chicken Luncheon Meat , Tuna & Corned Beef, which is its flagship product.

In Middle East & North Africa, Century Pacific Food Inc. (CPFI) has been awarded as the exclusive licensee specifically for canned meat and canned marine product line. This partnership marked the return of Libby’s canned meat, particularly Libby’s Corned Beef, Chicken Luncheon Meat and Vienna Sausage. Also, given CPFI’s strength in canned tuna and sardine products, Libby’s Tuna Flakes / Tuna Chunks and Sardines in Vegetable Oil / Chilli have been developed to complete its canned protein range for the region.

Mainstream canned food will always be a challenging category in the region due to several established brands dominating the market. Libby's, together with its rich heritage and strong brand recall, is positioned to regain and re-establish its foothold in the canned meat category at the same time expand its presence in the canned tuna and sardine sections. The new product line of Libby's complements its current food portfolio with the same quality and standard the brand is known for, being the choice of generations.

Libby’s is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – Major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.