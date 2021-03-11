From AED1,180 DXB-Manila flights to unlimited rebooking and free baggage, plan your trip home with Philippine Airlines’ anniversary deals!

Filipinos and residents in the UAE can now easily plan ahead for their next getaway to the Philippines without spending too much as Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, offers exciting promo deals as part of its 80th anniversary celebration.

Travelers who wish to both catch a flight to the country on a budget and spend time exploring its gorgeous islands can now avail of PAL’s discounted tickets from Dubai to Manila—at AED 1,180 Base Fare for roundtrip economy flights (excluding government taxes, fees, ticketing service charge and surcharges)—until March 14, 2021, covering travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

Passengers who wish to fly via PAL’s exquisite Business Class can also book discounted rates starting from AED 4,080 for round trip flights, with the same travel dates.

The airline also offers worry-free travels with its deals such as unlimited rebooking and 46-kilogram free baggage allowance. These treats will be available for bookings made until March 21, for travels from March 16, 2021 onwards.

With its unlimited rebooking offering, passengers are guaranteed peace of mind amid the evolving air travel protocols in the Philippines as they are given flexibility to book as many times as they need. Rebooking must be made 7 days prior to departure, and fare differences may apply.

In addition, the free baggage allowance also allows passengers to bring more gifts and souvenirs for their loved ones back in the Philippines.

Passengers are also assured of safe flights as the airline strictly implements “new normal” health and safety protocols to ensure that they stay protected on board.

Book your destination towards home today at Philippine Airlines’ official website or through your trusted travel agent.

Interested travelers may book or ask for further inquiries at 04 – 31166775 or visit DNATA Travel Center at Mezzanine Floor, Sheikh Zayed Road.