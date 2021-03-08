Big Ticket celebrates International Women’s Day with Mitsubishi Pajero bonanza promo

In the spirit of celebrating women around the world, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is all set to blow your minds away with a once in a lifetime, life changing Bonanza. Big Ticket continuous to excite and surprise our loyal customers by creating more opportunities for them to turn their dreams into reality. The Woman’s day Bonanza is here to make your dreams come true and change your lives forever!!!!!

In celebration of women’s day, for the first time ever we have an exciting Bonanza coming your way. What better way to celebrate this day than giving your loved ones a chance to win a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero and to be the next Big Ticket millionaire. The Women’s day Bonanza will commence on 8th March (00:00am) and end on 10th March (11:59pm). All Bonanza participants will be entered into an electronic draw and one lucky winner will walk away with a breathtaking Mitsubishi Pajero GLS 3.0. The winner will be announced on 11th March. All tickets purchased during the promotion will be dropped in the drum in the same manner as the rest of the tickets bought from the website and store giving everyone a chance to win the whopping 10 Million jackpot.

The Big 10 Million promotion has TWO GUARANTEED MILLIONAIRES, one winner will take away the whopping grand prize of AED10 million, followed by a 2nd prize of AED 5 million, plus eight extra cash prizes and a Dream Car promotion prize. We have increased the chances for you to be Abu Dhabi’s latest millionaire by bringing the women’s days bonanza this week.

Please note: The image shown above is for illustration purposes only. Car color is subject to change.

“The Big 10 Million Big Ticket International Women’s day Bonanza Promotion Mechanics

“The Big 10 Million ‘International Women’s day’ Bonanza Promotion will run from:

Monday 8th March(00.00am)– Wednesday 10th March (11.59pm).

Promotion will officially open at 00:00am on 8th March 2021 Promotion will officially close at 11.59pm on 10th March 2021

All players of Big Ticket who purchase the offer of 2+1 during the promo period automatically qualify for the electronic draw and stands a chance to win a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero GLS 3.0 1 winner will be automatically selected via an electronic raffle draw on the 11th of March 2021 The winner will be announced by Big Ticket on social media and our official website at 5pm. Winners will be contacted via the phone number they provided when making the purchase of their qualifying tickets Big Ticket will continue to reach customers to verify information for the ticket until 11 PM on 30th March. If the winner is unreachable, the prize will be automatically forfeited. All tickets purchased during the promotion will be dropped in the drum in the same manner as the rest of the tickets bought from the website. Copies of the prize tickets will be sent to all winners via email. Big Ticket management reserves the right to terminate or cancel the validity of the prize tickets when deemed necessary.

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: https://www.twitterewr.com/bigticketauh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Website: www.bigticket.ae