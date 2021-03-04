TFT Reach

West Zone celebrates International Women’s Month with special ‘WOW Deals’ for everyone in UAE

Staff Report 3 hours ago

Filipino women in the UAE are known for their wise spending habits when it comes to their hard-earned money, which is why they are always searching for great deals – especially for their daily needs.

This is exactly why West Zone has decided to dedicate a special ‘WOW Deals’ for Filipinas and other residents in the UAE as part of the Women’s Month that is celebrated worldwide.

Check out West Zone’s ‘BIG SALE’ for the International Women’s Month celebrations are valid from 4th March until 9th March or until stocks last.

These products are available in selected West Zone UAE branches, including the newly opened stores such as the SM Laguna Hypermarket Abu Dhabi located near the Gold Souq, and the New West Zone Supermarket outside Exit 4 of the Burjuman Metro Station in Dubai.

