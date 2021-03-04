Top features of HUAWEI FreeLace Pro neckband

So, the all-new HUAWEI FreeLace Pro has arrived and you are super excited to try out all the new features it has. Well, this new noise-cancelling neckband hides a lot of technological innovations in its slender and trend-setting body that you will definitely love. Here are a few of those features and how you can get the most out of them.

Not one or two hours, but a whole day of use!

Worried about running out of charge on your earphones mid-way through your favorite track? Yes, we have all been there, especially with more wireless earphones being used today. But with the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro it is not an issue as with just a single charge you can enjoy up to 24 hours of uninterrupted music and entertainment. This way you won’t have to stop listening to charge your earphones on-the-go. Speaking of on-the-go and charging, you can also plug the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro into a compatible device with a USB Type-C port and it will instantly start charging. The best part? a 5-minute charge can give you a whopping 5 hours of use!

Want to tune out everyone else? Switch on the Active Noise Cancellation

Nothing distracts and disrupts your listening experience more than unwanted noises around you. However, with the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro, you can simply turn on the active noise cancellation to instantly tune out everyone else. This is made possible with the dual microphone setup for active noise cancellation.

But that’s not all, because the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro improves your calling experience as well. This is done with a Triple Mic Noise cancellation setup, which is able to pick up your voice clearly. The earphones also generate sound waves to enable noise cancellation, which finally results in improved clarity and greater performance at cancelling ambient noise and wind disturbance. This is complemented by the dedicated bass tube at the back, you can enjoy a rich audio experience with deep bass and high-frequency range. In other words, just pick a song and enjoy it in stunning quality.

Plug it into your phone for quick and easy pairing

The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro has a control box built into the neckband earphone’s design itself, which can be popped open to reveal the USB Type-C plug. By plugging this into a compatible smartphone, like the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, for example, the earphones will instantly connect with the help of HUAWEI HiPair with a tap of a button on the connection prompt window. It is as easy as that! The best part is, this is also the way to charge the earphones. So all you need to do is plug it into the USB Type-C port of any device such as a smartphone, PC or tablet and the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro will instantly start charging. That means you do not need to carry any chargers or cables with you.

Don’t like switching between devices? Why don’t you connect to both?

Another pain point with wireless earphones is the limited connectivity. Basically, you would always need to disconnect from one device to use it on another. However, with the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro, you can have two devices connected. This feature allows you to connect it both to your phone and tablet at the same time.

Enjoy gaming with low latency

Gamers will love the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro as well, especially due to its low latency gaming mode[3]. With this mode on, you won’t experience any delayed audio, which is of great use especially while playing online multiplayer games.

Show it off in true style

The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro also makes for quite the fashion statement. It’s elegant design and unique color options give it a vibrant look and feel. For example, the Magnetic switches embedded on the backs of the earbuds automatically snaps the two earbuds together when not in use, laying them neatly on your chest. This will not only look stylish but also conserve battery by powering down.

The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro is packed with features that are readily available to bring out some of the best in audio quality and wearing comfort, making it a great choice for neckband earphones