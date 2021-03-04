Brand Bazzaar now open in Dubai Festival City

Filipino shoppers searching for affordable branded items can now visit Brand Bazzaar’s newest store in UAE located at the Dubai Festival City. This is Brand Bazzaar’s 8th store in the UAE and 19th store in the GCC.

Brand Bazzaar is a department style shopping heaven, housing a collection of popular clothing, footwear, handbags, accessories and fragrance brands. With an aim to change the way people shop, Brand Bazzaar brings all the Big Brands at small prices.

Filipinos who love top brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Nautica, Charles & Keith, Birkenstock and Levis will find al of these popular brands under one roof at unique price points.

Brand Bazzaar offers a versatile range of the world’s most exciting fashion, footwear, beauty and skincare brands for men and women, and toys and ‘Back to School’ collection for kids. We have something for everyone to match your everyday and every occasion. With several new styles launching every week let it be casual dresses, formal shirt, denims or great shoes, or handbags to complement your outfits there are incredible possibilities every day.