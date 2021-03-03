TFT Reach

Filipino wins AED100,000 from February 2021 Big Ticket draw

A Filipino in Abu Dhabi is now AED100,000 richer as he was announced as one of the winners during the Big Ticket draw on Wednesday evening.

Orlando Viray’s ticket won the third prize worth Php1,320,405.61.

His winning ticket had the number 284215 which he purchased online in February.

Host Richard said that it has been a while since a Filipino has won their draw.

Viray is the only Filipino among the winners.

Indian national Shivamurthy Gali Krishnappa won the grand prize of AED12 million (Php158.394 million).

Meanwhile, Suian Shrestha from Nepal was named the winner of a brand new BMW.

