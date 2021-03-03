Big Ticket awards AED 12 million to Sharjah resident

Mr. Shivamurthy gali Krishnappa who is 42 years old, is the new lucky winner of the Big Ticket grand prize of AED12 Million. Mr. Shivamurthy gali Krishnappa who is from India and residing in Sharjah, working as an engineer, has been living in UAE since 2005.

He has been purchasing Big Ticket for 4 years now and throughout the time, he bought his Big Ticket together with friends but since then, his friend’s gave up buying Big Tickets. He did not lose hope and after a year of purchasing alone, today his dreams came true. He was so happy when he realized that he was the winner while watching Big Ticket show and shared his excitement live on the show with Richard and Bouchra.

Mr. Shivamurthy gali Krishnappa bought the ticket on 17th of February, ticket number 202511. He purchased his Big Ticket after he received a call from the Big Ticket customer service informing him about the Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer, so he purchased the tickets. He shared the tickets with his family, giving one to his son, one to his daughter and one to his wife so it was great excitement for his family when Richard made the call.

When Richard called the winner, he immediately knew his dreams were coming true. After the show when Mr. Shivamurthy gali Krishnappa spoke to the Big Ticket representative, he said in his words “first thing you should do is trust in Big Ticket because it is an investment. One day you will win so continue to buy because I have been buying for 4 years now and now my dream have come true”.

Congratulations to our winners of 2021, we wish Mr. Shivamurthy gali Krishnappa and all the Big Ticket winners, we wish you all the very best in the future.

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 224 draw

Prize Amount Winner Ticket Number Nationality Dream car BMW ZS Sujan Shrestha 018152 Nepal GRAND PRIZE 12 000 000 Shivamurthy gali Krishnappa 202511 Indian 2nd PRIZE 1 000 000 Jayaprakash Philip 167221 Indian 3rd PRIZE 100 000 Orlando Viray 284215 Philippines 4th PRIZE 80 000 ANFAS VP 219895 Indian 5th PRIZE 60 000 Muhammad Sohail Anjum 231260 Pakistan 6th PRIZE 40 000 Nassar Jalaludeen 245093 Indian

