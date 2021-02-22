TFT Reach

LOOK: LuLu World Food 2021 to feature food from around the world

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the region is launching its annual Food Food extravaganza, ‘Lulu World Food 2021’, a two-week festival starting from the 21st of February to the 9th of March 2021 featuring new and timeless food concepts, contests and celebrities.

Themed around cuisine from around the world, the festival highlights a wide variety of special offers and culinary delights inspired from global flavours and different cooking styles. This year, shoppers can expect Arabic, Thai, Pinoy, Mediterranean, Indian cuisine as well as host of dessert items.

Held across Lulu Hypermarket across the region, the food-related delights will highlight vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, starter dishes, main course meals, desserts, fruit platters, bakery items and much more.

LuLu Group Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A shared: “Our food festival is accompanied with innovative events and offers a great shopping ambience filled with culinary delights from around the world in one place. Shoppers can enjoy a wide range of international cuisine and food products that satisfies the lifestyle of both locals and expats at competitive prices.”

All Lulu Hypermarkets offer new concepts and cooking essentials such as condiments, packaged beverages, spices, sauces and Home Cook boxes with ready prepared ingredients and condiments.

Hot food and fresh fruits, vegetables and meat are always on the spotlight at affordable rates along with deli items, dairies, cereals, biscuits, and spreads.

To add to the cooking at home experience, Lulu Hypermarket also offers discounted kitchenware, appliances and dining accessories are all set to bring ease and comfort in your kitchen.

With over 201 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has continuously been exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organised logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favourite shopping destination across the region when it comes to a broader selection of international products.

