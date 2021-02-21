Huawei expands tablet line-up in UAE with HUAWEI MatePad

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today revealed the new and updated HUAWEI MatePad, which adds Wifi 6 and a new chipset to deliver even more immersive entertainment, efficient learning and a seamless, smart interaction experience to a wider audience. The addition of Wifi 6 allows for faster and more stable connections while the HUAWEI MatePad’s 10.4-inch FullView display supports eye protection features. Meanwhile, the FollowCam, smart feature and a powerful new chipset with Kirin 810 make the new Huawei tablet the ideal companion for learning, entertainment and everything in between.

The HUAWEI MatePad comes in Grey with pre-orders for the 128GB version starting on February 25th and priced at AED 1,299, includes HUAWEI Smart Keyboard as a gift worth of 449AED. The 64GB version goes on-shelf March 18th priced at 1,099 AED. Both versions will be available from Huawei’s official website as well as Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and select retailers across the UAE. it will be available on-shelf from March 4th

Keith Li, Huawei Consumer Business Group Country Manager – United Arab Emirates, said: “With increasing numbers of people working remotely and students learning online, consumer trends in the UAE have shifted towards more powerful and portable devices. Such products give users the ability to enjoy entertainment and learn on the go. In response, Huawei has further built upon the success of the HUAWEI MatePad by adding Wifi 6 for greater connectivity and a new chipset to boost performance. The latest HUAWEI MatePad features a beautiful display, powerful performance and a wide range of smart features that transform any location into a mobile classroom or theatre. It is a versatile productivity enabler, an entertainment companion and a smart assistant, all wrapped in one sleek package.”

Premium industrial design

Featuring a familiar design that consumers have come to love, the new HUAWEI MatePad has a premium enclosure with narrow bezels, measuring just 7.9mm. This helps it to achieve a massive screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent, making the most of the compact form factor to provide a large display area for users. The Micro-arc middle frame realises an integrated shielding design that embeds the antennas and allows the middle frame to seamlessly connect with the back, which is available in an understated colourway – Grey. All these are fitted in an extremely lightweight body that weighs about 450g, making it perfect for users who are always on the move.

Immersive multimedia experiences

The new HUAWEI MatePad delivers Huawei’s signature FullView experience with a 10.4-inch 2K FullView display that supports a 2000×1200 resolution at 224PPI and 70.8 percent of the NTSC colour gamut for bringing any multimedia content to life. Picture detail and dynamic range are boosted by the proprietary HUAWEI ClariVu Display Enhancement technology, which is a set of algorithms that optimise dark images and video scenes for image quality, colour saturation and sharpness. The display panel has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light. This ensures user eye fatigue is kept at a minimum over extended use.

Delivering an audio experience that rivals that of home theatre setups, HUAWEI MatePad supports Histen 6.0 to drive 3D stereo sound effects. Music and films sound more immersive than ever with the four high amplitude speakers, which feature an innovative design. The HUAWEI MatePad features various breakthroughs and innovations in Android audio system reconstruction and multi-channel signal chipset processing to deliver a home theatre-like cinematic audio experience. The sound by Harman Kardon reproduces even the most intricate sounds with impeccable clarity.

All-round performance

The new HUAWEI MatePad is powered by Kirin 810, a powerful and efficient AI chipset manufactured with 7nm process. The chipset features a 2.27GHz octa-core CPU, comprising two A76 performance cores and six A55 efficiency cores. CPU resources are scheduled by AI, which allows the processor to dynamically respond to varying user demands. A customised Mali-G52 synergises with GPU Turbo 3.0 to support improved graphics processing capability across everyday tasks and more demanding apps, such as games. The Kirin 810 also includes a Da Vinci NPU to handle AI processing and enable novel and sophisticated smart features that enrich the user experience. The HUAWEI MatePad also packs a massive 7250mAh battery and works in concert with Huawei’s software optimisations to provide an enduring battery life.

Smart interaction features

Running EMUI 10.1, the HUAWEI MatePad includes a variety of smart features that take full advantage of Huawei’s distributed technology to fundamentally change the way users interact with their devices. Multi-Window not only allows two apps to be open concurrently, but the apps can also interact with each other for maximum multi-tasking efficiency. Text messages can be replied to via Floating Window, which creates an overlay on top of the active app, enabling users to perform simple tasks without exiting the current activity. App Multiplier shows two instances of the same app through two independently operable windows. This comes in handy on text messaging apps, where users can have all their contacts shown on one window and an active conversation on the other.

Multi-screen Collaboration lets users connect their Huawei smartphone with the HUAWEI MatePad and seamlessly use two devices at once on a single display. After a simple and intuitive pairing process, files can be transferred by performing a drag-and-drop action. Peripherals and hardware capabilities are shared between the connected devices. For instance, the user can take advantage of the powerful quad-speaker system to play music files stored locally on the smartphone. Calls and text messages on the smartphone can also be responded through the tablet. At the end of each Multi-screen Collaboration session, all call records and text messages are purged from the tablet to ensure user privacy is protected.

EMUI 10.1 also features HUAWEI MeeTime, Huawei’s native chat functionality, supporting up to 1080p high quality video calling between two Huawei devices.

Made for effective learning and entertainment

The HUAWEI MatePad is fully equipped to let users learn and have fun anytime, anywhere. Designed to facilitate a better video calling experience, the new HUAWEI MatePad includes a quad-microphone array supporting noise reduction and sound pickup within five metres. FollowCam[1] is supported on the 8MP wide-angle front camera to track the moving subject and intelligently adjust the screen accordingly, while also supporting gesture control including Smart View, Spotlight mode and Camera Gestures. In addition, the HUAWEI MatePad provides support for smart keyboard, which makes it easy for users to be productive on the go.

To provide a more comfortable user experience, the new HUAWEI MatePad features an Eye Comfort mode that further reduces the blue light emissions of the display. An eBook mode also informs the user when they are not using the device in optimal conditions.

Kids Corner on the new HUAWEI MatePad offers a safe and secure zone for children to learn and have fun with the tablet. Parental control options let parents easily manage the content and apps that are available to their children, as well as the time the children can spend on the device. To promote healthy device use, the Kids Corner includes eye protection modes like blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road alerts, brightness alerts, distance alerts and eBook mode to provide a more comfortable experience.

[1] This function only supports HUAWEI MeeTime and some specific apps. For more details, please consult local customer service