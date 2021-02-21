Big Ticket to make two millionaires for February 2021 ticket draw

As Big Ticket continuously aims to bring you closer to your dreams, Big Ticket is not making only one but TWO Millionaires this February. Our millionaires and extra cash prizes are guaranteed with Big Ticket as we give away all our cash and Dream Car prizes every month.

The Dream 12 Million winners have the chance to walk away with a whopping grand prize of AED12 million, followed by a 2nd prize of 1 Million and 4 other cash prizes plus the Dream Car (BMW). The ticket price for Big Ticket is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you buy two tickets, we’ll give you a third ticket absolutely free. If you wish to buy Big Ticket on a budget, remember that the Dream Car ticket price is only AED150. (Note the dream car ticket is not included in the buy 2 get 1 free promotion).

You can purchase your ticket on our website www.bigticket.ae or visit our instore counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Make it a date to purchase your Big Ticket and you could be one of our guaranteed winners and become the UAE’s next millionaire.

Remember we have various activities happening with Big Ticket both in store and online so make sure you follow our social media platforms and turn on the notifications button to keep up to date with all our news. If you visit our Big Ticket Skypark Plaza counter in Abu Dhabi International Airport and purchase the Buy 2 get 1 Free offer, you will get a chance to play The Claw Machine game on site where you will have the chance to walk away one of these prizes – smartphones, gold vouchers, tablet, bluetooth speakers, headphones, free Big Ticket’s and many more.

