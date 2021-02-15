Huawei launches all-new neckband, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro in the UAE

Huawei recently launches its new noise cancelling neckband earphones, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro in the UAE. The new HUAWEI FreeLace Pro boasts an extra-long battery life of 24 hours, a dual-mic active noise-cancelling feature for premium noise cancellation along with fast charging and pairing to deliver an upgraded user experience. It also inherits the colourful, stylish appearance of the previous HUAWEI FreeLace and adds enhancements in sound quality. The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro is an addition to Huawei’s selection of audio devices. The complete audio portfolio includes True Wireless Stereo earphones such as the HUAWEI FreeBuds series -the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i and a HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro variant, over-ear wireless earphones like the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio and its smart glasses, the HUAWEI X Gentle Monster II. This full audio range form part of Huawei’s Seamless AI Life strategy, which focuses on creating an interconnected ecosystem of smart devices that allow for an overall smarter and connected user experience.

The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro comes in Graphite Black, Spruce Green, Sakura Pink and Dawn White colours and is available from 18th February priced at AED 399 It is available from Huawei’s official website as well as Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and select retailers across the UAE.

24-hour battery life and fast charge experience

The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro’s battery life sets a new standard for wireless neckband headphones. Its built-in 150mAh 3C lithium-ion polymer battery can last up to 24 hours on a single full charge. And you can use your PC, tablet or smartphone with an USB-C port to fast charge your HUAWEI FreeLace Pro any time with just five minutes charging, offering up to 5 hours of music playback.

Maximum 40dB ANC depth with dual-mic active noise cancellation for extra quiet

These days, many people enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city. Building on the previous generation, HUAWEI FreeLace Pro includes a new Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature that is ideal for these people. With two built-in high-sensitivity microphones, the feedforward microphone picks up the noise outside of the ear and the feedback microphone picks up the residual noise in the ear canal. This allows the speaker to accurately generate noise cancellation sound to eliminate noise. Thereby reducing unwanted noise by a maximum of 40dB.

3-mic Call Noise Cancellation for all-day clear call

In addition to dual-mic active noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro has exceptional noise cancellation capabilities for phone calls. In contrast to single-microphone call noise reduction, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro employs a 3-microphone adaptive system which weakens interference from ambient or wind noise, retaining all the character of the human voice whilst enhancing the clarity of the call. That means even if you are conducting a voice call in the noisiest environments such as the metro or by the roadside you can communicate as clearly and easily as though you were face-to-face.

14mm large dynamic driver brings you better sound quality

In addition to exceptional noise reduction capabilities, the best headphone products should also treat the listener’s ears to immersive quality sound. The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro features a large 14mm dynamic driver unit. This unit features improved materials, notably a high-strength, lightweight magnesium-aluminium alloy diaphragm, as well as an independent bass tube for more detailed three-band sound. Capable of achieving both tranquil silence and superb sound quality, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro allows you to relax and enjoy your music in peace.

One plug for fast pairing and charging

The HUAWEI FreeLace Pro continues the unique HUAWEI HiPair with its USB-C design, so that it can use any smartphone, PC or tablet to fast-charge at any time. When the earphones are plugged into a smartphone or tablet, the device will automatically open a pop-up window to prompt Bluetooth pairing, which is more convenient than traditional Bluetooth pairing and charging methods.

Smart Low Latency gaming mode

For avid gamers, the HUAWEI Freelace Pro provides a low latency gaming mode. The optimised wireless audio codec enables HUAWEI FreeLace Pro to greatly lower audio latency in game to as low as 150ms. This means that when the gamer is using the earphones, the phone will automatically enable gaming mode to minimise audio latency. When you see what you hear, you can rely more on your auditory senses to gain an upper hand in competitive games.

Colorful and fashionable design to create a new trend in neckband

No matter where you are, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro is comfortable enough to be worn all-day. In this design concept, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro represents a bold break. It is lightweight, colourful and fashionable, like a music necklace.

For better wearer comfort and stability, the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro has ergonomic tri-hold structure tips. In addition, the lightweight body is formed of a nickel-titanium alloy memory neckband, wrapped with skin-friendly silicone to ensure comfort and fit when worn. It has the special physical property of being easy to fold and restore to its original shape, which further enhances the comfort when worn during exercise or commuting.

Pricing and availability

