Cebu Pacific celebrates Valentine’s Day with Dubai-Manila seat sale for as low as AED79

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, celebrates the love month by launching its Valentine’s Day Seat Sale! With Dubai-Manila flights up for grabs for as low as AED79 one-way base fare, love is truly in the air.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can get yet another chance to fall in love with the beauty of the Philippine islands with this promo—available from February 12 to 14, for travel between September 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021. Passengers are also guaranteed ease of planning, as the airline currently operates its flights from Dubai to Manila and vice versa three times weekly.

Further, as part of its early anniversary celebration, CEB offers a free 25-kilogram baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40-kilogramme prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25 kilogrammes on their booking, free-of-charge.

Passengers may also use the remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practices and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.