Want to be the next lucky Filipino to win up to AED 12 million with Big Ticket? Here is how you can do it!

Fortune favors the bold and daring in the UAE’s biggest raffle draw where residents can get a chance to win millions of dirhams in the Big Ticket draw.

In the past few years, the draw has given the chance for Filipinos and other residents to grab the grand prize, including Anabelle Manalastas and Marelie David, who won AED 12 million and AED 10 million respectively in 2019.

This life-changing moment can also happen to more Filipinos as Big Ticket continues with its raffle draws with thousands of dirhams in consolation prizes. This month, the second prize is AED 1 Million!

This month, Big Ticket is offering that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Filipinos and all residents in the UAE to bag a huge, life-changing prize to the tune of AED 12,000,000! (Php 156.9M)

How to join

Big Ticket’s ‘The Dream 12 Million’ provides the chance for two winners to walk away with millions of dirhams, with several huge cash pots. The grand prize is AED 12,000,000 while the second prize is a huge AED 1,000,000 as well!

Here are the rest of the prizes:

3rd PRIZE: AED 100 000

4th PRIZE: AED 80 000

5th PRIZE: AED 60 000

6th PRIZE: AED 40 000

Customers can also join to participate in Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion to win their very own BMW z4 SDrive 2021 model.

Ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you purchase two tickets, Big Ticket will give a third ticket absolutely free.

Filipinos can purchase the tickets from www.bigticket.ae or visit Big Ticket counters at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals and Al Ain International Airport.

In addition, Big Ticket has several activities online and in store. Those who visit the Big Ticket Skypark Plaza counter in Abu Dhabi International Airport and purchase the Buy 2 get 1 Free offer will get a chance to play The Claw Machine Game on site. Each person who avails of the promotion will have the chance to walk away one of these prizes such as, smartphones, gold vouchers, tablets, bluetooth speakers, headphones, free entries to Big Ticket and many more.

Tickets are available until February 28, with a live draw taking place for Big Ticket on the first week of March.

For more information regarding how to buy you can contact our helpdesk on +971 2 019 244 or email: [email protected] .