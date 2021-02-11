The Perfect pocket sized entertainment: ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus

The ViewSonic M1 mini Plus is the perfect pocket-sized entertainment device for family gathering, outings, vacations, and what not! It is the perfect laptop or phone accessory and comes at a competitive price too. Add to it the fact that it can fit in your pocket, and you’ve found yourself the ideal entertainment ally. This lightweight projector weighs only 11 ounces, making it super portable and easy to carry. It comes with three swappable covers for the top in different colors, gray, yellow, and teal, adding a little bit of oomph to the portable projector.

ViewSonic’s entertainment enhancer is built around an LED light source rated at 30,000 hours and a native 854 x 480 (FWVGA resolution) 0.20-inch DLP chip. M1 Mini Plus is a durable and convenient solution that one can simply carry along wherever they wish to. This cute little powerhouse from ViewSonic is equipped with a 2-watt JBL speaker that delivers absolutely excellent sound quality, especially for such a tiny projector.

M1 Mini Plus’ built-in battery charges over a USB cable, so there’s no need for users to carry a bulky power bank with it. All these features make it a perfect solution for movie nights, family outings, romantic occasions, streaming parties, binge-watching dates, and so much more.

Embedded, fast Wi-Fi connectivity in the M1 Mini Plus lets users seamlessly cast and mirror content from their handheld devices to the big screen in no time. Users can simply turn their mobile phones as a remote control to operate the projector through the vCastsender. M1 Mini Plus empowers users to carry cinematic experiences with them anytime, anywhere. With its 1.2 throw ratio, the M1 Mini Plus can project a screen as large as 40 inches from only 1.1 m and 80 inches from only 2.1m away from the projection surface. Ultimately, this colourful projector from ViewSonic proves that significant benefits can be packed into small sizes. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it makes a perfect gift for your loved ones to ensure they enjoy big-screen entertainment without risking any exposure at crowded theatres.