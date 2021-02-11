The iconic Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 footwear now available at ATHLETES CO stores

One of the essentials for overseas Filipinos here in the UAE who engage in outdoor sports or even in other daily activities outside their home is a good pair of footwear.

And while there are a number of brands that provide decent footwear, the Onitsuka Tiger has been making waves as a shoe that boasts high quality and trendy designs at the same time.

Onitsuka Tiger is now available in the UAE through Athletes Co stores in the UAE, as well as at neighboring countries at Qatar and Bahrain, where shoppers can choose from various colorways to suit their style. Each pair is created with flexibility, comfort and durability in mind, thereby affirming its longevity and quality that would last for many, many years.

The Mexico 66 shoe takes inspiration from several classic training shoes including the LIMBER-UP shoe, which was one of the first shoes, to boast the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes and were later delegated to the National Japanese team at the 1968 Mexico games.

This look taken directly from the 60s, but designed for the present, gives the MEXICO 66 shoe its classic shape, slim styling & iconic design. Ideal for urban living, working and playing . Its stitched with the legendary Onitsuka Tiger Stripes

Today, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 is now synonymous with this generation’s new era of footear while remaining true to its roots created from high quality materials from Japan as a product rich in Japanese history with that solid link to love of outdoor activities and sports.

Athlete’s Co. is a multi-brand lifestyle concept that houses some of the smost tylish brands from around the world, with brand offerings updated every season based on athleisure trends.

Store locations include:

Dubai: Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mall Of The Emirates, Mirdiff City Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Burjuman Centre, Deira City Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Springs Village, Meraas Outlet, Spinneys Centre – Jumeirah,

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Mushriff Mall, Marina Mall-Auh, Deerfields Town Square, Dalma Mall, Yas Mall, World Trade Centre, Bawadi Mall

Ajman: Grand Centrale-Ajman, City Centre Ajman

Al Ain: Jimi Mall

Fujairah: Fujairah City Centre

Sharjah: Mega Mall 2

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Naeem Mall