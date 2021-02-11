TFT Reach

OFWs to experience radiant beauty with 6Skins

2 hours ago

Look good, feel good – this is one of the classic but persisting trends among Filipinas who aspire to look presentable all the time.

And now, here in the UAE, Filipinas can now achieve flawless skin that rivals celebrities and influencers with 6Skins’s award-winning product lines: SNAILWHITE and Purito.

What’s even better is that not only do these products help Filipinas attain their beauty goals, these products are also available in budget-friendly prices as well!

SNAILWHITE

Made with naturally extracted ingredients, SNAILWHITE products offer a luxe experience with its new sensorial textures and innovative packaging. It aims to target specific beauty concerns, offering benefit-based components tailor fit for the Filipina skin type.

Purito

This vegan-friendly line from South Korea helps relieve compromised skin and restore skin health through its natural ingredients that possess no artificial fragrance and preservatives. Its main ingredient is Centella Asiatica, which is best known to soothe skin and strengthen skin barrier!

If you want to achieve that glowing skin you’ve always yearned for, buy your SNAILWHITE and Purito products from 6Skins now! The emirate’s go-to website for women with different skin tones and skin types for its world-class tanning, brightening, and anti-aging products.

Visit https://6skinsuae.com/all-products to shop for your beauty regimen products.

Alternatively, you may visit their Instagram and Facebook page @6skinsuae.

