TFT Reach

Enjoy Valentine’s Day with special offers at West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Whenever Valentine’s Day approaches, many Filipinos in the UAE always search for gift items that aren’t just presentable, they also make sure that whatever they’re buying is budget-friendly as well.

From chocolates to soft toys and everything in between, the magic of Valentine’s Day will definitely be felt by your special someone with West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’.

Each store has an amazing assortment of items with budget-friendly prices on that special day of hearts which Filipinos can enjoy across West Zone Supermarkets – with another new outlet that will soon be opening near the BurJuman Metro Station.

What’s even better is that no matter which West Zone branch you visit, each visitor is assured of a safe shopping experience as all of West Zone Group’s supermarkets strictly comply with the COVID-19 standards set by the UAE authorities. West Zone Group actively participated in association with DHA for the vaccine drive.

Shoppers can select from any of West Zone Group’s supermarket brands to get their preferred products which include: West Zone Supermarket, New Safestway Supermarket, Giant Supermarket, ShopWorth Supermarket, SM Supermarket, W Mart Fresh, and W Mart.

Follow West Zone on their social media channels & to stay up-to-date with their latest deals & promotions.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestZoneUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarkets

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LuLu marches ahead with expansion plans

LuLu marches ahead with expansion plans

3 hours ago
Photo of Say ‘I LOVE YOU’ with Domino’s Pizza

Say ‘I LOVE YOU’ with Domino’s Pizza

4 hours ago
Photo of The iconic Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 footwear now available at ATHLETES CO stores

The iconic Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 footwear now available at ATHLETES CO stores

7 hours ago
Photo of OFWs to experience radiant beauty with 6Skins

OFWs to experience radiant beauty with 6Skins

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close