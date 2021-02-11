Enjoy Valentine’s Day with special offers at West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’

Whenever Valentine’s Day approaches, many Filipinos in the UAE always search for gift items that aren’t just presentable, they also make sure that whatever they’re buying is budget-friendly as well.

From chocolates to soft toys and everything in between, the magic of Valentine’s Day will definitely be felt by your special someone with West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’.

Each store has an amazing assortment of items with budget-friendly prices on that special day of hearts which Filipinos can enjoy across West Zone Supermarkets – with another new outlet that will soon be opening near the BurJuman Metro Station.

What’s even better is that no matter which West Zone branch you visit, each visitor is assured of a safe shopping experience as all of West Zone Group’s supermarkets strictly comply with the COVID-19 standards set by the UAE authorities. West Zone Group actively participated in association with DHA for the vaccine drive.

Shoppers can select from any of West Zone Group’s supermarket brands to get their preferred products which include: West Zone Supermarket, New Safestway Supermarket, Giant Supermarket, ShopWorth Supermarket, SM Supermarket, W Mart Fresh, and W Mart.

