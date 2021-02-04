Express your love and devotion with PANDORA’s Valentine’s Day 2021 collection

One of the five languages of love is giving away gifts for those you hold dear to your heart.

Pandora’s latest study* on how we express and celebrate our love found over 60 percent of participants remember occasions like Valentine’s Day and more than half reported giving small gifts as little acts of love for the most important people in their lives.

This Valentine’s Day, Filipinos in the UAE can now express and give a little love with PANDORA’s latest collection that includes carefully crafted bracelets, charms, earrings and more.

Here are their latest additions:

Show your heart beats only for her with the modern, versatile Sparkling Wishbone Heart Collier Necklace.

Treat yourself to the delicate Sparkling Wishbone Heart Stud Earrings.

Let your Valentine wear your heart on their sleeve with the engraved, two-tone Heart & Rose Flower Dangle Charm and the Sparkling Entwined Hearts Charm in Pandora Rose.

For the minimalist in your life, express your love with the classic, understated Pandora Moments Heart T-Bar Snake Chain Bracelet.

Sleek and stackable, the Tilted Heart Solitaire Rings are the ideal Galentine’s gift.

Take friendship jewellery to a new level of chic with the Sparkling Wishbone Heart Rings and Sparkling Marquise Double Wishbone Ring.

A little sparkle goes a long way when it comes to showing how you feel. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, lover or yourself, these sweet styles come straight from the heart. This Valentine’s Day, let the small things say it all.

PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts itsjewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain.

* The study “An Exploration of Love” is a piece of research commissioned by Pandora and conducted by Opinium who surveyed 11,000 respondents across 11 countries, 1000 in each: United Kingdom, United States of America, Mexico, Australia, China, Hong Kong, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Germany between 22nd October and 5th November 2020.