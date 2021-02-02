Xiaomi now available across Sharaf DG stores in UAE

Xiaomi fans and UAE residents who love bargain deals on affordable yet power-packed smartphones can now check out the latest smartphones and gadgets created by Xiaomi at their nearest Sharaf DG store, a leading provider of technology products serving over a million consumers monthly with stores across UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

Xiaomi is continually increasing its range of products; its smartphones include Mi Series, Mi Note Series, Redmi and POCO Series. Apart from mobile phones, Xiaomi has also developed wearables like fitness bands, mobile accessories like earbuds, home appliances such as air purifiers and they have also launched their Smart TV in the region starting last year.

There’s a Xiaomi Mi Box S, which is a smart set-top box for televisions that offers films and TV shows without a user account or subscription. Xiaomi also makes a Mi TV Stick that works independently with smart televisions. All these products will now be available across the UAE in Sharaf DG stores as well as their e-commerce portal.

“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Sharaf DG, which is a leading consumer electronic solutions provider in the Middle East to expand our reach and penetration in the regional markets. Our innovative products are very well-received by the consumers, and we’re happy to be able to offer them much higher access and ease of purchasing locally.” said Arjun Batra , Country Sales Manager, Xiaomi UAE,

Sharaf DG, a part of the Sharaf Group, has stores across the Middle East region wherein customers can access the widest range of brands across product categories like consumer electronics, home entertainment, IT, telecom, home appliances and more. They currently have 33 stores across UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

Xiaomi’s decision to partner with them is part of their strategic planning towards expanding their retail footprint, especially in UAE, the biggest shopping hub of the world.