West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’ offers customers irresistible deals on grocery needs

For many Filipinos, West Zone Supermarkets have become a go-to, reliable supermarket where Filipinos can find everything from grocery essentials to products coming all the way from the Philippines that they can now enjoy at their homes here in the UAE.

As the month of February approaches, West Zone takes Filipinos to another grocery shopping galore with their iconic ‘WOW Deals’, with several products that have amazing discounts that shoppers shouldn’t miss.

Wow Sarap. Add a touch of flavorful delights to your meals with this all-in-one seasoning that will elevate the taste and aroma of your dishes with a dash of these granules filled with deliciousness.

Selecta Fortified Milk. Boost your immunity with a glass of this creamy, delicious milk – Selecta Fortified Milk will instantly fill your body with the nutrients it needs to get you going for your day ahead.

Hunt’s Baked Beans. Craving for delicious baked beans for your meals? Hunt’s Baked Beans is a brand that’s well loved by Filipinos for its distinct taste that’s best paired with several other viands on your plate.

White King Sweet Filipino Spaghetti Sauce. Here in the UAE, spaghetti can easily be served at any time of the year, and not just for special occasions! Serve White King’s Sweet Filipino Spaghetti Sauce to satisfy your cravings for that sweet, delicious noodle treat.

Shoppers can select from any of West Zone Group’s supermarket brands to get their preferred products which include: West Zone Supermarket, New Safestway Supermarket, Giant Supermarket, ShopWorth Supermarket, SM Supermarket, W Mart Fresh, and W Mart.

Follow West Zone on their social media channels & to stay up-to-date with their latest deals & promotions.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestZoneUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarkets

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.