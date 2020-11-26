Get free cash vouchers worth AED30 at WeMart: Here’s how

Filipinos who plan to stock up on their groceries for the upcoming celebrations of the National Day and Christmas season can now head over to their nearest WeMart branch as they will be giving away free vouchers for the final week of November!

From November 25 to November 30, shoppers who will accumulate a total spending of AED180 on select frozen products will get AED30 worth of cash vouchers for free.

There are no limits as to the number of cash vouchers shoppers can earn so every visitor who spends at least AED180 on frozen products every time they shop will always get an AED30 cash voucher during the limited period.

Validity of these cash vouchers will be from December 1 to 31 and can be used for all products, except for rice, cigarettes, recharge cards and wholesale goods.

Apart from this, WeMart is also hosting several items on sale for their pre-National Day festivities ranging from delicious food items, fresh meats, sauces, fresh harvests from WeMart’s farms, and other Asian goods.

Visit your nearest WEMART branch to enjoy shopping for all of these items as well as more discounted goods that WEMART provides for all of their customers. Shoppers who wish to stay home can also order their goods through the WEMART App.

Search @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Contact Numbers: 04 235 9002 / 055 942 7519

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Contact Numbers: 04 227 0567 / 052 460 3357

WEMART Supermarket – International City

Contact Numbers: 055 665 9899 / 055 020 32168